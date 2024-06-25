FG launches NASC to provide data, boost food, nutrition security.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), in collaboration with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the World Bank and other relevant stakeholders on Tuesday launched the 2022 National Agricultural Sample Census Report (NASC) to provide robust data information on agricultural activities, enhance food and nutrition security as well as economic growth on the country.

Speaking during the event, which took place at Continental Hotel Abuja, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi said that data gathered from the census would provide evidence-based policy and decision making in all sectors of the economy, particularly in line with the renewed hope agenda in the agriculture sector.

Sen, Aliyu Abdullahi stated that the NASC would assist the ministry with statistics to monitor agricultural food supply and identify opportunities for development in the sector.

While praising the development, the Minister added that ‘’ the most significant thing about the data was that the government would now measure, whatever can be measured and managed.”

In his remarks, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, lauded FMAFS and other development partners for supporting the report. He added that the outcome of the census was a shining example of what can be achieved with robust collaboration among stakeholders.

In his goodwill message, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Representative in Nigeria and ECOWAS, Dominque Koffy Kouacou stated that the report would provide critical data for policymakers to make important decisions in planning, monitoring and the evaluation of programmes as well as in budgeting.

In his welcome address, the Statistician-General of the Federation/Chief Executive Officer, NBS, Prince Adeyemi Adenrian said that ‘’with over 65 per cent of the population directly or indirectly dependent on the agriculture sector for their daily sustenance, the NASC results offer invaluable insights into the very foundation of our agricultural sector.”

He added that the report will provide a detailed picture of the size and structure of farm holdings; land use patterns and crop production practices; livestock and fisheries activities, and the use of agricultural inputs, among others.

He further stated that the census revealed that there were about 40.2 million agricultural households in Nigeria, 91% cultivated crops, 35% practiced only crops cultivation while 48% reported raising different type of livestock, while 16% of the households raised 58 58 million cattle, about 124 million goats and 42.5% poultry — most commonly chickens – while only 5% practiced fisheries ‘’.

He noted that ‘’ the least percentage of agricultural households into crop cultivation was recorded in Lagos state 48.o%, while Ebonyi had the highest with 99.5%. The highest percentage of agricultural households engaged in livestock production was reported in jigawa state with 84.2%; followed by Bauchi State with 79.7%.

‘’For poultry, the highest percentage of agricultural households was recorded in Benue State with 65.2%; closely followed by Ebonyi state with 63.3%’’.

In attendance were the Representative of the Country Director, World Bank, the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on National Planning and Economic Development, Stakeholders, among others. The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the National Agricultural Sample Census Reports.