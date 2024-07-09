FG Inaugurates  Joint Planning Committee For  NES#30

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has inaugurated the Joint Planning Committee for the 30th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#30) today, 9th July, 2024.

The Term of Reference given to the members include: Review the events/outcomes of the 29th Summit, mobilize relevant public and private sector Stakeholders for the summit and prepare the Green Book for the NES#30, within 3 months of completion of the summit amongst other TOR.

The Minister reiterated that the annual Summit provides a veritable platform for dialogue among policy makers, corporate leaders, organized private sector, civil society organization as well as development partners, in addition to strengthening the existing mutual relationship between the public and private sector in the interest of Nigeria.

Sen. Bagudu noted that the annual outcomes of the past summit have played important roles in shaping the policies of government, the development of the National Development Plan (NDP 2021-2025), the Agenda 2050 including providing invaluable policy recommendation for government. The Minister who was unavoidably absent was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Nebolisa Anako.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Mr. Niyi Yusuf in his remarks on the occasion noted that over the years, the Nigerian Economic Summit had played a crucial role in shaping Nigeria’s economic policies and development strategies especially in the banking sector, telecommunications, Maritime and Seaports , the energy sector among others.

Explaining further, he hoped that the Nigerian Economic Summit partnership will yield outcomes that will set the country on the path of economic recovery and sustainable development.

The summit it is hoped will underscore Nigeria’s significance in transforming the continent through institutions, investment, integration, industry growth and innovation. The Chairman was represented by the Vic Chairman, Mr. Boye Olusanya.

Members of the Joint Planning Committee are drawn from the Public and private sector. The summit is expected to take place sometime in the month of October.