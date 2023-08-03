FG inaugurates committee to resolve crisis in NISCN

AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Federal Government in its resolve to promote Occupational Safety and Health in the workplace has inaugurated a committee to look into the crisis rocking the National Industrial Safety Council of Nigeria (NISCN).

The council had been set up in May 1964 by a cabinet decision under the Ministry but had its activities suspended in May 2023 following issues that the Ministry and the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) had with the council’s modus operandi and other peculiarities .surrounding its establishment.

Inaugurating the council in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju explained that the committee was tasked with the responsibility of looking into the issues facing the NISCN with the aim of determining the instrument that set up the council as well as provide the operational guidelines for the council.

She charged members of the committee to ensure proper conduct in the execution of their duties and do all that is required to rebuild the reputation of the NISCN as a true model of exemplary tripartism in promoting occupational safety, health and welfare at work in line with the ILO fundamental conventions (C155 & C187) on OSH.

The Permanent Secretary however, reiterated that the ministry through the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) department, is statutorily responsible for safeguarding and promoting the safety, health, welfare and wellbeing of workers in their various workplaces.

In his response, the chairman of the committee, Mr Ibrahim Mohammed Jiba, thanked the Permanent Secretary for the hounour given to him and members of the committee to serve whilst pledging the full commitment of the committee to do its best to bring back the glory of OSH and the NISCN.

Also speaking, the Director OSH, Mrs Lauretta Adogu, appreciated the members for their willingness to accept the responsibility and enjoined them to carry out the enormous task before them with all diligence.

The composition of the committee members on the Resolution of National Industrial Safety Council of Nigeria were: Mr Ibrahim Mohammed Jibia – Chairman, MrsOwie Florence – Secretary, Mr Nwokedi Osittadinma, Member, Mr Ogunmuko Babatunde. Member, Engr Henry George Umoh, Ast. Secretary