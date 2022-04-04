Champion Newspapers Limited
FG honours Airtel for tax compliance

…. Names Telco amongst top 3 most compliant tax payers

 

The federal government has named Airtel Nigeria amongst the top three most compliant tax payers in Nigeria.

Also, Airtel was recognized for its remarkable performance in remittances of the various taxes in 2021.

Airtel was recognized last week by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) during the agency’s second edition of its stakeholder engagement forum held at the Banquet Hall, State House Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Airtel Nigeria’s Vice President, Finance, Adenike Ayeye and Head, Taxation, Mary Okoro, received the award on behalf of the company at the event which was attended by the President, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking during the event, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the stakeholders’ forum was designed to engage stakeholders in the Nigerian tax-space in meaningful discourse so as to glean information, ideas and experience in the aid of policy formulation and improved tax environment.

 

