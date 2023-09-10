FG hints at possible transfer of East-West Road project to Niger Delta Ministry

…Lauds NDDC over project in Rivers

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Federal Government has hinted a possible transfer of the construction of the East West road project from Ministry of Works to Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

Minister of Niger Delta Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, who dropped the hint in Port Harcourt during a two day working tour to the Niger Delta region, on Friday described the current state of the East-West Road as a big disappointment and an eyesore.

Recall that the East-West Road which connects Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States to other parts of the country, and also hosts major investment to include; the Port Harcourt refinery, Indorama, two oil and gas free zones, Onne seaport amongst others has been in dilapidated state for over a decades despite several protest from residents especially the people of Ogoni ethnic nationality.

The Minister expressed optimism that the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will transfer the road project to the Ministry in order to facilitate its urgent completion.

Speaking during a meeting with the Management and Staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC in Port Harcourt, Momoh commended the Commission for expanding the scope of the Okrika-Borokiri Road with three bridges connecting several communities to Port Harcourt.

He encouraged the NDDC to continue delivering viable projects and applauded the Rivers State Government for showing interest in partnership with the Commission on the project.

He said, “I am delighted to be at NDDC today (Friday). This is my first official visit outside Abuja and I am starting from the Rivers State capital.

“So far, we have inspected some projects being handled by NDDC, as well as the East-West Road, which I consider a big disappointment. What I saw was an eyesore. I will take the matter to Mr. President who is a listening leader. I am confident that he will listen to us and transfer the East West Road to the Ministry.”

The Minister described the change in the nomenclature of the Ministry from Niger Delta Affairs to Ministry of Niger Delta Development as a sign of a new focus in the drive for sustainable development of the region, thus he called for continuous support for the Federal Government to enable government to achieve its goals of developing the region.

He congratulated Dr. Samuel Ogbuku for his reappointment into the NDDC Board and commended him for changing the narratives where in the past, people had always felt the Commission was not doing enough.

He said, “Performance comes with good leadership and that should be supported by loyal staff. We expect that NDDC will key into the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.”

Earlier, the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara who spoke when the Minister, in company of the NDDC MD, Dr Samuel Ogbuku visited him at the Government House, Port Harcourt, assured the Minister that his government was open to partnership with the Commission.

The Governor said, “If the NDDC is committed, we are ready to partner with them on the Borikiri-Okrika Road project, because it will complete the Port Harcourt Ring Road which we flagged off recently.”

AmIn his remark, Managing Director of NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, expressed delight over the visit of the Minister to the Commission’s headquarter, as part of a two-day working tour of the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku pledged that the NDDC will continue to support the vision of the Ministry and the Federal Government in the sustainable development of the Niger Delta region.

He said, “We are happy to receive the Minister. NDDC will always cooperate with the Ministry, and we hope that the Ministry will also support us. I assure you that there will be no friction between the Ministry and the NDDC. The joint inspection today testifies to this new cordial working relationship.”