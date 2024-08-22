FG hikes int’l passport fees to N50K, 100k

Federal Government has announced a hike in the cost of obtaining Nigeria’s international passport. Spokesman of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS, DCI Kenneth Udo who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday night in Abuja said the move is “part of efforts to maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport”.

According to him, the new charges take effect from 1st September, 2024.

“Based on the review, 32-page Passport booklet with 5 year validity previously charged at Thirty-five Thousand Naira (N35,000.00) will now be Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000.00) only; while 64-page Passport booklet with 10 year validity which was Seventy Thousand Naira (N70,000.00) will be One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000.00) only. “However, the fees remain unchanged in Diaspora. While the Nigeria Immigration Service regrets any inconvenience this increase might cause prospective applicants; it assures Nigerians of unwavering commitment to transparency and quality service delivery at all times”, he added.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng