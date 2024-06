FG Highlights AKK Gas Pipeline’s Massive Impact on Economy, Industrialisation

.

The Federal Government has highlighted the huge multiplier impact of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project on the nation’s economic growth and industrialisation.

This was made known during the visit of three cabinet Ministers to the AKK Gas Pipeline Project Site where they inspected the River Kaduna crossing milestone of the project in Kaduna, on Friday.

This is coming just as the Group CEO of NNPC Ltd, Mr. Mele Kyari assured Nigerians that the Project will be delivered by the end of first quarter 2025.

The three Ministers who visited the Project Site were: Minister of Finance/Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun; Minister of Information & National Orientation, Mr. Mohammed Idris Malagi and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo.

Speaking at the project site, the Minister of Finance Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun described the AKK Gas pipeline as the pipeline of prosperity, which is very dear to the President, because it will deliver the critical infrastructure needed to trigger the nation’s economic growth and industrialisation.

“The AKK Gas Pipeline is crucial for this administration and its delivery is in line with Mr. President’s strategy of bringing prosperity to the people,” Edun added.

In his remarks, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mr. Mohammed Idris Malagi said the AKK Gas Pipeline Project is a testimony to the fact that the Federal Government’s “Decade of Gas” has commenced in earnest.

“Nigerians should be proud of the AKK Gas Pipeline project. With the delivery of this project, the prosperity that Mr. President is always talking about is unravelling right here before our eyes,” he said.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo said the gas pipeline is part of the Federal Government’s many efforts to harness the nation’s abundant gas resources towards improving power generation, revamping ailing industries and creating employment opportunities in the country.

Ekpo urged all stakeholders to support the NNPC Ltd towards delivering the project and several other gas projects as the country depends on it to bring prosperity to the people.

The three Ministers, who lauded the NNPC Ltd and its project partner, Brentex/CPP Ltd (BCL) on the progress made so far, also expressed optimism that the NNPC will deliver as promised.

Earlier in his remarks, the GCEO NNPC Ltd, Mr. Mele Kyari assured the Project will be delivered by first quarter of 2025 as major segments of the job have been completed.

“Without promising too much, we assure you that this Project will be delivered on schedule. Our mission is to work towards delivering it by December this year. But we are confident this project will be delivered by 1st Quarter of 2025,” Kyari informed the three visiting Ministers.

The GCEO, who said the NNPC Ltd recognises the strategic importance and enormous value of the project to Nigeria’s economy, stressed that the Company was bankrolling the project on the back of its own balance sheet.

In his speech, the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Uba Sani, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, said the completion of the AKK gas pipeline will herald the much-needed economic and industrial revival in the state.

“If you know about the Kakuri Industrial Area and how most of our factories there have become moribund, you will understand why we in Kaduna State are all excited about the AKK Gas Pipeline. Without doubt, the pipeline will revamp our industries and bring about a huge impact on our people. We can’t wait for it to be completed,” the Governor added.