FG gets grant from Canadian government to boost covid-19 immunization coverage

.as WHO promises more support

by AKOR SYLVESTER -Abuja

The federal government’s determination to straighten the COVID-19 immunisation coverage and improve the primary health care system in the country, received a boost yesterday as it received grant from the Canadian government to that effect.

The grant is to focus on states with lower performance on COVID-19 immunisation, routine immunisation and to reach out to the high-priority populations in the country .

Speaking at the launch of the Canadian Global Initiative for Vaccine Equity ( CANGIVE) in Abuja Wednesday, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Devilment Agency (NPHCDA) Faisal Shuaib said, the grant, to be implemented through the World Health Organization (WHO), will also contribute to strengthening the health system, addressing service delivery inequities and gender disparities at the sub-national level.

He expressed confidence that WHO will continue to support Nigeria’s efforts to enhance vaccine delivery, distribution, and public confidence, as well as generate demand.

According to him, the states targeted for implementation include Ondo, Rivers, Kogi, Delta, Ebonyi, Lagos, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Benue, Ogun, Katsina, Taraba, Anambra, Kebbi, and Edo.

He assured the Canadian government, donors and partners that the Federal Government of Nigeria is fully committed to sustaining and improving COVID-19 and routine immunization performance, along with other primary healthcare services.

The Executive Director noted that “Nigeria eagerly anticipates continued collaboration with the Canadian government, as well as other donors and partners here present”.

He expressed gratitude for the generous grant support provided to Nigeria, while launching the programmed for the good of the people.

Also, in his address, Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, Head of Mission and Representative of

World Health Organization in Nigeria said the Canada Global Initiative, aimed to support country-led efforts to expedite COVID-19 vaccine delivery and distribution amongst high priority risk groups, increase vaccine confidence and generate demand.

According to him, “it focuses on community engagement, within the context of addressing inequities in service delivery and disparities in gender at sub-national geographical locations.

“The grant will enable the WHO Nigeria country office provide technical support to strengthen health systems specially for data management and surveillance linked to the Transforming African Surveillance Systems (TASS) Flagship initiative, increase COVID-19 vaccine demand generation and uptake in an integrated mode with routine immunization and other PHC services.

“The permanent secretary, Ministry of Health, as you might be aware, WHO and other partners collaborated with the Government through its Agency; NPHCDA and other local NGOs and CBOs to work very hard to put the COVID-19 disease under control in Nigeria. Several strategies including SCALES 3.0, integration of COVID-19 into routine immunization, have been employed to deliver the vaccine to target population.

“The country has made progress in the fight against COVID-19. As of 17 July 2023, 77,285, 627 persons in Nigeria have completed the primary series of COVID-19 vaccination, with, 87,838,137 persons receiving at least one dose of the vaccine and 16,011,524 of those who have completed the primary series have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

“Despite this achievement, there is still more work to be done. As of now, 14 states are performing less than 50 per cent vaccination coverage of their target population, and we still have some vulnerable populations that are not sufficiently covered.

“Key among these subgroups are the aged (50years and above), people with co-morbidities, the health workers, people living in humanitarian and security compromised communities and the pregnant women.

“The WHO Director General’s declaration that COVID-19 is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concerns (PHEIC) marks a turning point in the pandemic.

“The declaration does not mean COVID-19 is over as a global/national health threat. Though considerable achievements have been made, we are still at risk of the infection as cases are still being reported in a number of countries, I would like to take this opportunity, to caution all of us on the need to continue protecting ourselves by completing the primary series of COVID-19 vaccination and for those who have completed to continue with the booster dose schedule

“This is to assure the Federal Ministry of Health that, WHO will continue to collaborate with partners to support the government effort to ensure that the vulnerable population are protected and the structures and health systems are strengthened.

“We shall continue to provide technical support to implement one health approach to preparedness and response, and integrate COVID-19 surveillance and response activities into routine health programmes.

“Together with partners and the Federal Government of Nigeria, we should dedicate sustained attention and resources to preparedness and resilience to counter future threats.

“It is for such partnership and collaboration that I wish to acknowledge and appreciate the support from the Canadian government for the CanGIVE Grant.

“The grant has come at the right time to help improve coverage and uptake of the vaccine among the priority populations in line with the current WHO SAGE roadmap on uses of COVID-19 vaccines.

“The grant will be implemented in the 15 lowest performing states of Benue, Kogi, Taraba, Katsina, Kebbi, Anambra, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Lagos, Ogun and Ondo.

“It will help to mainstream and integrate gender responsive, equity based and human rights focused interventions that promote “leaving no one behind” agenda in the country”,..

He reiterated the WHO’s willingness to continuously support the government to improve the health of the people of Nigeria.