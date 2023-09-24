FG gets critical recommendations to help Nigeria’s oil and gas sector

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The just-concluded 6th international conference organised by the Centre for Gas, Refining and Petrochemicals (CGRP) of the University of Port Harcourt has made critical recommendations for the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

The recommendations were contained in a communique raise at the end of the conference and signed by the Vice Chancellor, University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Owunari Georgewill, Chairman, CGRP Board and Chairman of the conference, Engr. Anthony Ogbuigwe, Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Dr. Akuma Oji, Ag. Director, and Prof. Ayoade Kuye.

The conference stated that the Federal Government should make deliberate efforts to develop local content to proffer solutions to the challenges of the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

“Government must make deliberate policy to encourage the design and fabrication of oil and gas equipment in Nigeria. This is important because of its impact on the economy, job creation opportunities, as well as optimal and sustainable operation of the oil and gas industry,” it said.

The communique further stated that the Federal Government should initiate policies that will insist that at least 60% of equipment being used should be manufactured in Nigeria. Timelines to this also should be set.”

Other aspects of the 19-point recommendations of the communique include: “The Federal Government of Nigeria should divest some of its ownership of the commercial refineries in Nigeria for a sustainable operation of the oil and gas industry; at least in line with the NLNG model i.e. 49% Government and 51% private sector, as only this will ensure sustainability.

“All efforts should be expedited to ensure the optimal performance of all commercial refineries in Nigeria. These refineries can be upgraded with new technologies to increase capacity of production and quality of products.

“There is need to ensure the standardization of products of gas, refining and petrochemicals in Nigeria especially the modular refineries to ensure sustainability.

“More efforts should be targeted towards arresting the menace of crude oil pipeline vandalisation, gas flaring and ensure turn-around maintenance of the commercial refineries in Nigeria as and when due.

“Efforts should be made at increasing the consumption of fertilizer in Nigeria

Efforts at digitizing the operation and management of the oil and gas industry should be explored to drive the change in the downstream sector.

“Nigeria like other African countries must pay adequate attention to targeted and sustainable financing of the downstream sector and the agricultural sector and policies made towards its actualization.

“Government –private sector partnership in the mid and downstream sector can improve job creation, revenue generation, food security and national GDP.

“The Agricultural sector can be made more attractive in Nigeria with emphasis on using the right seeds, right fertilizers and applying fertilizer at the right time are essentials for getting optimal production in the industry.

“Gas flaring penalties must be well priced to discourage this activity. Government should ensure diligent application and execution of this policy.

“Utilization of gas resources is essential to discourage wastage. Gas-to-power, gas-to-fertilizer, gas-to-energy and gas-to- liquids are viable options.

“Investment in Hydrogen gas generation and utilization in Nigeria must be explored.

“Efforts must be geared at improving the collaboration between the government, academia, industry and professional bodies as this is key to a sustainable oil and gas industry and the agricultural sector.

“Industry and Community harmony is an incentive to cross-community cooperation and development.

“Home grown technologies and collaborations with other African countries is key to attaining sustainability in the oil and gas industry.”

The Conference extended its felicitations to His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR and all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Our prayers are that the recommendations of this international conference will be religiously implemented to usher in innovations for sustainable optimal operations of existing oil and gas assets in Nigeria,” the communique declared.

The conference, which was held at Novotel Hotels, Port Harcourt over the weekend attracted participants from Government, academia, industry and stakeholders in the mid/downstream oil and gas industry in Nigeria and abroad.

The conference theme was “Innovations for Sustainable Optimal Operations of Existing Oil and Gas Assets in Nigeria”.

It was organised by CGRP in collaboration with with the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSCHE) and Africa Centre of Excellence in Oilfield Chemicals Research (ACE-CEFOR).