FG expresses disappointment over slow pace of work on the PH-Maiduguri Narrow Gauge Railway Project

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt.

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali, has expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of work at the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Narrow Gauge Railway Project.

Alkali who spoke during an inspection tour to the Port Harcourt axis of the railway project expressed said he is disappointed at the method and performance of the contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

The Minister, accompanied by top officials from the Transportation Ministry stated that he embarked on the to get firsthand report on the level of work at the project site in Rivers State.

Recalled that the contract for the reconstruction of 2,044.1 km Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern Narrow Gauge was signed two years ago, with a completion period of 36 months, while rehabilitation work started at the Port Harcourt axis last year.

The project is jointly financed by the Federal Government and the CCECC. The Nigerian government, we gathered, has provided 15% funding while the CCECC would provide 85% of the funds. The physical progress of the entire project is 243 km (1.24%) of the 2,044.1 km.

The Minister while fielding questions from Journalists during the visit assured the public that the Ministry would take decisive action to address the shortcomings and enforce the relevant sections of the contract agreement, even as he expressed concern over the delays and inefficiencies that have plagued the construction process, which has caused significant frustration among stakeholders and the local communities that are eagerly awaiting the completion of the railway line.

He reassured the government’s commitment to ensuring the timely completion of this crucial infrastructure project, which is expected to boost transportation connectivity and economic development in the region.

He described the slow pace of the project as unacceptable, considering its importance in enhancing trade and fostering socio-economic growth in the region, and charged the contractor, CCECC to expedite the construction work and ensure its completion at stipulated time, warning that the Ministry would not hesitate to impose penalties for any further delays or breaches of the contract.

The Minister of Transportation also disclosed that a thorough review of the entire construction process and the contractor’s performance would be conducted, in order to identify areas of improvement and ascertain if there would be need for additional measures to fast-track the completion of the project.

The Minister’s visit and subsequent remarks underscore the government’s determination to prioritize infrastructure development and deliver on its promises to the Nigerian people.

The Port Harcourt to Maiduguri Narrow Gauge Railway Project, once completed, is expected to facilitate the movement of goods and people, stimulate regional trade, and contribute to the overall socio-economic advancement of the country.