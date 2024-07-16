FG distributes 44,400 bags of rice to $6 states, FCT

The Federal Government says it has dispatched 20 trucks of rice to each of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

It said the new move is part of measures to ease the economic burden of Nigerians.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja on Monday.

Idris said each state has received truckloads of rice, each containing 1,200 bags of 25kg rice for onward distribution to the most vulnerable persons and families.

He said the consignment is the first step by the federal government to provide support to all the sub-nationals.

The Minister noted that state governments are expected to distribute the commodity to bring down the current hardship in the country.