FG disburses N3bn Flood Intervention Fund to Borno

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri, Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja, Chidimma Uchegbu, Abuja

The Borno state Governor , Prof Babagana Zulum has disbursed N10,000 cash to each household both male and female victims of Mauduguri floods

Distributing the funds to the victims at the Bakasi IDP camp, Governor Zulum said ” we are here this morning basically to distribute N10,000 cash to each victim of the flood both male and female victims of the flood.”.

He said more than 1/3 of the city has been taken over by the flood which constitute about 1 million people that were affected, and 100, 000 displaced..

” Luckily for us we just received N3 billion flood intervention funds from Federal Government. So we are using part of this fund to provide immediate support to the communities affected by the flood”, Governor Zilum said.

He said “We have separated them into different camps and already providing support.. we will come up with long term and short term measures as soon as we take the data of the people affected.”

The Governor explained that ” the water this year exceeded the capacity of the dam, we had a very heavy rainfall and it may be due to climate change.What we need to do now is to reconstruct the dam. Also most of the water ways are blocked because people build houses on the water way thereby reducing the width of the canals. This is one of the major reasons of this problem”.

“We have not seen this kind of flooding in about 50 years.

There was also release of water from Cameroon and other countries and this compounded the problem”, Zulum said.

In a related development, the North East Development Commission (NEDC), have released 10,000 bags of rice, 10,000 cartons of spaghetti, 15,000 branded mats, 15,000 blankets, 10,000 pieces of brocade materials and wrappers, 5, 000 cartons of cooking oil, 5,000 pieces of children clothes, and 7,500 pieces of mosquito nets.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing at the NEDC headquarters, Mauduguri on Wednesday, the Managing Director NEDC, Alhaji Goni Alkali said we are just releasing 200,000 bags of rice, 150,000 cartons of spaghetti, 250, 000 cartons of cooking oil, 200,000 pieces of blankets, 200,000 pieces of mats, 30,000 pieces of brocades,. 50,000 pieces of wrappers 65,000 pieces of children wears 20,000 piecies of mosquito nets to the 6 states of the Northeast “.

The MD said just recently we were in Adamawa, Bauchi, Yobe and Taraba, Today we are here in Mauduguri, tomorrow we are going to Gombe to assess the collapsed bridges with a view to intervene.

Alhaji Goni Alkali said they are going to use the political structures in the Northeast, which consist of 18 senatorial Districts, 48 Federal constituencies and 1,024 state constituencies to distribute the palliatives..

He said these are short term intervention but the commission has a policy document for the medium and long term development of the region.

On the issue of the collapsed Alau Dam, Alhaji Goni Alkali said the commission has awarded the contract for the renovation, and desilting of the dam but with this development they were going to review the contract and award for the complete rehabilitation of the Dam.

Meanwhile, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and Sen Moro, the Senior Minority Leader, have expressed deep sadness over the devastating floods that sacked communities in parts of Borno and Bauchi, and Yobe states. The flood killed many, destroyed properties and displaced thousands of people.

Akpabio through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, on behalf of himself, family and National Assembly expressed his sympathies to the Vice President, Governments of Borno, Bauchi and Yobe States. “Our hearts go out to the families who lost loved ones, properties and livelihoods due to this unprecedented natural disaster. We pray for the souls of the departed and offer our support to those struggling to cope with the aftermath”.

“We commend the efforts of the Federal Government, Borno and Bauchi state Governments, the emergency actors and humanitarian organizations working tirelessly to provide relief and assistance to the affected communities.

He said the Senate stands ready to support the Borno, Yobe and Bauchi States Governments and the Federal Government in providing necessary assistance to alleviate the suffering of the affected people.

On his own part, Sen Moro called on the Federal Government and relevant government agencies to take urgent steps to evacuate those trapped and ensure conducive environment for those displaced and in IDP camps.

He also urged Nigerians in danger zones to be at alert and not hesitate to move to safer places to avoid being caught up in the web of rampaging floods.

Also, Presidency and the National Assembly have designed strategies to bring succour to the victims of the devastating flood in Maiduguri, the Borno capital.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives,Tajudeen Abbas, said this on Wednesday while briefing newsmen shortly after he commiserated with the Vice-President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said:”I am here today to commiserate with His Excellency, the Vice-President, over the devastating flooding disaster in Maiduguri.

” That is the purpose of my visit here, and I used that opportunity to discuss extensively on the problems and the situation of the people, particularly those affected in Maiduguri.

” We have also designed some strategies and solutions by both the National Assembly and the Presidency to implement in the next few days to bring succour to the victims of the flood in Maiduguri.”

Abbas expressed confidence in the ability of Governor Umara Zulum of Borno to ensure the judicious distribution of the Federal Government’s N3 billion intervention to the victims of the disaster.

He added:”The Governor that is known for transparency; the Governor of Borno, I am absolutely sure that whatever will be provided for them from the Presidency will be judiciously distributed, so I have no fear about that.”

Abbas said apart from Borno, the Federal Government had also extended palliative to other states affected by the flood disaster.

” Like my own state, Kaduna, it has had similar flood incidents, some few weeks ago and we have taken measures to also address that by giving palliatives.

” And we have also reached out to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and also advised us to also assist the victims there.

” We are also making efforts with the governor of Niger state to see what we can do by the NASS to help, and also, all the other states that are affected, we will do what we can to help”, he said.

.NCPC, empathize with VP, Borno govt

The Executive Secretary Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Bishop Stephen Adegbite on behalf of the Chairman of NCPC, Prof Msgn Cletus Gotan and the entire Board of the Commission emphatized with the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kassim Shettima, the Government of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum and the good people of Borno State over the flood incident that ravaged Maiduguri and environs on Tuesday, 10th September 2024.

The NCPC boss said the flood incident is most unfortunate and regrettable considering the fact that such uncanny disaster has not occurred for over three decades.

In a press statement signed by the Deputy Director and Head Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka stated that Bishop Adegbite extends his heartfelt concern for the Vice President, the Government of Borno State and the victims who were adversely affected by the devastating flood incident which was as a result of the over flow of the Alau Dam.

The NCPC boss affirmed that words are not enough to describe the huge damage the flood has caused on the good people of Borno State whose properties, homes and critical infrastructure had been submerged and as such had displaced many families and disrupted the livelihoods of countless residents of the State.

Bishop Adegbite, charged all the emergency Agencies both in Borno and at the Federal level to work in synergy in order to mitigate the situation and save the situation from further destructions.

He assured that President Bola Tinubu has promised to give maximum support to Borno State to cushion the effect of the flood.

The NCPC boss also affirmed that the people of Borno State need the prayer and support of all Nigerians at this moment of their life.

He prayed that the Good Lord will certainly come to the rescue of the State and provide succour to the victims of the flood incident