FG determined to make Nigerian graduates more employable and creator of wealth.

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Worried by the spate of unemployment in the Country,the Federal government is determined to make it’s graduates More relevant by making them not just employable but creators of wealth.

The new Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Arc. Sunny Echono who hinted this as he hit the ground rolling in his inaugural press conference in Abuja said, the tertiary institutions must be recognized as the hub for the cultivation of new ideas, new products and new thinking, to service our country and to make tertiary institutions more relevant to our national aspiration and Share growth for all .

In the words of the Arc. Echono:”The time when resources are spent to provide graduates who sit at home for over five to ten years and they tell you they are looking for government employment are over ”

” and employers of labour said our graduates are not employable , that for us to take them in, we still have to embark on management trainee Bord programs, the oil and gas program taking people to Neaderland to go and learn welding before you can now bring them into the country ”

“We must creat the symbiotic between industries and the academia to ensure that there will be a simless production of manpower to boost our national economy and Nigeria actually is in the position to play a key role in developing the economy and even exporting because that is what we have comparative advantage for”

“As long as we meet our national demands , we can also produce excess for our subregions and indeed compete with the global community. He said.

Taking out time to appreciate the out going Executive Secretary, Prof. Suleiman, Arc. Echono commended the him for his service to the country especially in the education sector.

There is no doubt that over the years TETFUND has established a leading government agency whose impact is felt and acknowledge across this nation, understand the leadership of the outgoing ES of TETFUND.

“The assurance we shall give is to build a solid foundation in the following years. We should continue to focus on

The areas that development are required”

As we said, you’ve done so well in physical input structure, and we will continue to do so . But we will also must focus on those we were entrusted to the preparation of our students for future challenges in this country

We must focus on the type of curriculum that is being thought and the delivery system for it .

Charting a new curse in TETFUND, Arc. Echonor said the Fund will focus on ICT and all it’s transformative technology that will require to improve curriculum delivery in our system , In our schools, with a renewed focus on a human compliment of the Nigerian education sector, even as they focus on schools curriculum to make Nigerian graduates more relevant by making them not just employable but creators of wealth .

“When COVID-19 came, it took us by surprised but we are glad that we were able to adjust. Some of the changes that were introduced like online teaching, open resources, digital economy to that plays around you, are to be with us for a forceable feature and we must be ready and able to adapt to the new normal to ensure that we remain cooperative in the global space”

“TETFUND will need to adapt. I want to assure the members of staff that we the member of this Team , we have a lot of work to do , only resently I was Previlage to be a part of the tent year anniversary of celebration where we took stock of what have been accomplish so far, we shall take it a much higher by initiating some Consultation with our critical stakeholders , Vice Chancellors of universities, Rectors of our Ploytechnics , Provost of our College of Educations as well as Staff Unions ASSU, ASUP, NASU, NAT, let them asscess and see all that we archive, we want every areas to have improvement and how better can we prudently and judiciously deploy the resources that are entrusted in our care for the development of education in Nigeria”

Earlier in his handover note, the outgoing Executive Secretary, Prof, Suleiman Bogoro recounted that the the immediate past permanent Secretary who is also the new Executive Secretary of TETFUND represented the ministry creditably for all the while he was admitted in 2019.

Booro who reflected on his remarkable achievements said TETFUND is the most impactful intervention agency in Nigeria, adding that because of TETFUND intervention, four years ago only one Nigerian university was among the the top 2000 in the world, by 2015 one Nigerian university was in the top one thausand in the world, as I speak to you, by the year 2020, In October the university of Ibadon came in to the top 4 to five hundred in the world”

“We have every reason to celebrate and the victory of University of Ibadon, significant credit goes to TETFUND.

For me, when I come in 2014, I decided to address a major challenge in the Nigerian tertiary institutions particularly universities are the first reference and that is the issue of rich research culture. And I made and the Bord of Trustees approved ”

“I take pleasure to appreciate Mr President, Minister of education, the Bord of Trustees and indeed management and the entire staff for supporting the drive for providing more funding for research up on till 2019 in TETFUND”