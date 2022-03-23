FG denies dispensing over 70% substandard drugs.

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Federal government yesterday debunked media report ( not Daily Champion) that said over 70% of drugs dispensed in Nigeria were substandard.

The statement of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) signed by the Head of Public Relations, Mohammed Ohitoto and made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday night said government never dispensed substandard drugs.

It maintained that the report was misleading and should be disregarded by the general public.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has been drawn to a report by a media outlet attributing to the Executive Director of the Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, a statement about the standard of drugs dispensed in Nigeria. The report claimed that the Executive Director reported that over 70% of drugs dispensed in Nigeria were substandard.

” The public relations unit of the agency can authoritatively report that the Executive Director never made such a statement anywhere in his engagements.

“Furthermore, the Executive Director is aware that drug administration and monitoring is outside the Agency’s mandate, and it is incorrect to assert that 7 out of every 10 drugs in Nigeria is substandard.

“NPHCDA has re-examined all external materials and online platforms, and will ensure that this inaccurate information is not communicated by NPHCDA, to avoid any misunderstanding.

“As always, we appreciate the media’s intention is to report facts and dutifully inform the public – and we thank them for their efforts”