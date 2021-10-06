Champion Newspapers Limited
FG dares to declare state of emergency in Anambra

By Peter
The Federal Government has threatened to declare a ‘state-of-emergency’ in Anambra State over the lingering insecurity situation in the state.

Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, disclosed this after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

He disclosed that the Federal Government is determined to ensure a hitch-free election in the state.

“When our national security is attacked, and the sanctity of our constitutionally guaranteed democracy is threatened, no possibility is ruled out.

“As a government, we have a responsibility to ensure the sustenance of our democratic order. As a government, we have a responsibility to provide security to life and properties.

“So, what I’m saying in essence, no possibility is out ruled by government in terms of ensuring the sanctity of our democratic order, in terms of ensuring that our elections in Anambra hold.

“And you cannot rule out the possibility of declaration of state of emergency where it is established, in essence, that there is a failure on the part of the state government to ensure the sanctity of security of lives, properties and democratic order.”

 

 

