FG condemns gruesome murder of Policemen, says perpetrators will face justice

The Federal Government has strongly condemned the recent gruesome murder of two policemen, warning that those who carried out the killings, videotaped their heinous act and circulated such will be apprehended and brought to justice.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Monday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, described the abduction of three policemen and the killing of two of them, in the most horrific, barbaric and cannibalistic manner, as an unacceptable attack against the state.

”We have credible information that ASP Francis Idoko (AP No. 154945); Inspector Emmanuel Akubo (AP No. 222336) and Inspector Rufai Adamu (AP. No. 285009), all serving officers of the Nigeria Police, were abducted by members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), acting on the instructions of their leader, Chinonso Okafor, aka TEMPLE, on 27 Nov. 2021.

”Two of the officers, Inspectors Akubo and Adamu, were killed in the most gruesome manner and their decapitated bodies videotaped and circulated widely. The leader of the ESN team that killed the two officers is one ‘GENTLE’.

”Chinonso Okafor, the most influential commander of ESN in charge of Imo and Anambra States, as well as ‘Gentle’ and all those who perpetrated the abhorrent act will be made to face swift and sure justice,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said the targeting and killing of security agents, under any guise, is a direct attack on the state and will not be tolerated.

He said the continued attacks on security agents as well as agencies of government by ESN/IPOB are diametrically opposed to the call in certain quarters for a political solution to the IPOB issue, and wondered why those making such calls have yet to condemn the appalling murder of serving police officers.

The Minister paid tribute to the officers, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of their fatherland, as well as all security agents who are serving the nation to the best of their ability in a most difficult moment.

He also condoled with the families of the slain officers, praying that God will comfort and strengthen them.

