FG committed to infrastructure devt for all -Wike

Favour Ishember, Abuja

FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has reiterated the commitment of the President Tinubu’s administration to providing infrastructure that benefits all citizens, not just the elites.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the Kugbo Bus Terminal, Wike emphasized the importance of accessible transportation, particularly during inclement weather conditions like the heavy rainfall of the day.

He highlighted the safety concerns of hailing taxis or buses on the road, citing the risk of kidnapping and insecurity.

In contrast, the bus terminal will provide a secure and reliable transportation hub, where passengers can board vehicles safely and efficiently.

“The Administration of Mr President is not just for the elites or those who can afford it but for people who cannot afford it. Look at the kind of rainfall today, how many people will be on the road to wait for taxis or buses”.

“They have to go back to their houses and probably not be able to go to work today for their daily activities. But when this bus terminal is completed, you have access to the place whether it’s raining or not. You can identify or know who is the person that is picking you and take you safely to wherever you are going”.

“It will also reduce one chance, you are on the road, you don’t know who has the car and the person tells you, are you going to Nyanya and you said yes , he said enter. The next story you will hear is that the person has been kidnapped”, the Minister said.

Wike expressed his gratitude to the Senate President, Chairman of the FCT Committee, and Area Council Chairmen for their support. He also assured that adequate funding has been provided in the 2024 appropriation budget for the project, totaling almost 16 billion naira.

The Minister emphasized the administration’s commitment to prioritizing projects with sufficient funding, ensuring their successful completion. He predicted a significant transformation in FCT’s transportation system within the next 12-13 months, aligning with the President’s directives.

“You would have said no for a project of almost 16 billion naira, you are putting in only 1 billion in the budget which means that, that project will never see the light of the day. All our projects today that we are doing , we have adequate funding provided in the budget”

Wike underscored the administration’s dedication to creating a great city, where basic infrastructure like public transportation is accessible to all, promoting safety, security, and economic growth.

Flagging off the construction of Kugbo Bus Terminal in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio,

described the project as, “a significant milestone in our on-going efforts to enhance the infrastructure and public transportation system of the capital city of our beloved country”.

“The development of these bus terminals is more than just a construction project; it is a testament to the good works and commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s government to the progress and modernization of Nigeria”.

Akpabio disclosed that, “this terminal will serve as a vital hub that will facilitate the efficient movement of people, reduce traffic congestion and improve the overall quality of life for residents and visitors alike in the city.

The Senate President stated that “the Kugbo Bus Terminal is designed to be state-of-the-art facility, equipped with modern amenities to ensure comfort, safety, and convenience for all users.

“They will provide a structured and organized environment for our public transportation system, promoting greater efficiency and reliability.

“This project aligns with broader vision for Abuja as a model city, not just within Nigeria, but across the entire African continent. A well-organized public transportation system is the backbone of any thriving metropolis, and with these terminals, we are laying a solid foundation for sustainable urban development.

He lauded the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike for the remarkable strides he made within a period of one year in transforming the capital into a modern city with efficient infrastructure.

Akpabio recalled the recent commissioning of several projects in the Federal Capital Territory recently by his administration.

Akpabio commended the Minister for his efforts to upgrade transportation networks, construction of abandoned roads, enhance public services, and develop state-of-the-art facilities which, he said, are clearly visible and have been widely praised.

The Senate President said these infrastructural development would attract both investors and tourists thereby making Abuja a prime destination for business, public service and leisure.

He stated that, “the minister’s commitment to these developments has earned commendations from supporters and critics alike, highlighting the positive impact of his initiatives on the city’s growth and modernization.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to all those who are working tirelessly with him to bring Abuja back to the original plan as conceived by previous leaders. Let it be made known to you that your dedication and hard work are instrumental in driving our nation forward.”

The Senate President also acknowledged the support and cooperation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for giving free hand to the Minister to restore Abuja to its original plan.

Akpabio said: “The restoration is manifesting daily and the flag off of this construction of Kugbo Bus Terminal is a testament that FCT will soon be better than many capital cities of developed countries.

“I seek the continued collaboration of the stakeholders and residents to ensure that these facilities are protected from theft and destructions. It is our collective responsibility to protect what belongs to us as the monies used for these projects belong to you and I as citizens of Nigeria.

“May I use this opportunity to appeal to the contractor to ensure that this project is completed on time and to the highest standards of quality. We must and should build a public transportation system that we can all be proud of.

“In conclusion I want to reiterate this present government’s unwavering dedication to the development of infrastructure that meets the needs of our growing population. The Kugbo Bus Terminals represent a significant step in this direction, and I am confident that they will serve as catalysts for further development and prosperity in Abuja and beyond”.