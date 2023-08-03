FG Commiserates with the Republic of Cote d’Ivore on the passing of former President Henri Konan Bedie

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria commiserates with the Government and people of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire on the passing of its former President Henri Konan Bedie on Tuesday, 1st August 2023.

The late leader according to a statement issued to newsmen by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abuja was a nationalist, an astute career diplomat and a politician who will be remembered for his contributions towards the growth and development of Côte d’Ivoire.

The Nigerian Government through the Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Mrs Francisca Omayuli prayed that God grants the late president eternal rest and to his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.