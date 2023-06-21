FG charges youths on productivity consciousness

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Federal Government has charged youths to imbibe productivity consciousness as a key guiding principle if they must contribute to national development in a world that is ever-evolving at an unprecedented pace, where competition is fierce and opportunities abound.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Daju Kachollom made the charge at the kickoff of A Two-Day Sensitization Workshop on Promoting Productivity Consciousness among the Youth organised by the Productivity Measurement and Labour Standards (PMLS) department of the ministry in Abuja.

Daju explained that the program which was the first of its kind was in furtherance of the Federal Government’s commitment in adopting the International Labour Conference 2023, “new Labour Standards on quality apprenticeships, essential for the transition from education to work and between”, and aimed at encouraging the entrepreneurial spirit of youths whilst nudging them towards critical thinking to identify challenges and develop innovative solutions that will foster productivity as well as inspire them to become change agents and contribute to the growth of the nation’s economy.

She stressed that imbibing good work ethics, creativity, innovation, perseverance and resilience were indispensable qualities for anyone who intends to be productive.

“You must learn that success rarely comes overnight and that setbacks are merely stepping stones on the path to success. By nurturing a growth mindset, you can see challenges as opportunities for personal development that pushes you beyond any boundaries, and unlock your fullest potentials” she said.

The Permanent Secretary urged youths to prioritize and channel their energies into more productive ventures by understanding the importance of target setting and working them with dedication.

She reiterated Government’s commitment to continually create a supportive environment through the provision of various interventions to empower Nigerian youths.

Also speaking at the Event, Mrs Juliana Adebambo, Director PMLS, said that the flag off of the program in the Federal Capital Territory was to select Youth Organizations which would serve as national productivity consciousness agents in all nook and crannies of the FCT and Nigeria by extension.

In a statement signed by the Director of press and public relations of the ministry, Olajide Oshundun, she described the Nigerian youth which constitute a large percentage of the national workforce especially in the informal sector as high spirited, focused and hardworking saying that the reawakening of national productivity consciousness remained a requisite in igniting the potentials they possesed.