FG challenges  public universities on way to compliment FG’s funding

AHMED MARI,, Maidugri

President Bola Tinubu has challenged Nigerian universities to come up with ways to compliment Federal Government funding, stressing that government cannot continue to fund them alone. He however assured that despite scarce resources Government will ensure that universities are adequately funded.

President Tinubu represented by the Vice President Kashim Shetima at the 24th combined convocation of the University of Maiduguri held at Muhammadu Indimi Centre, Maiduguri yesterday, urged the management of public universities in the country, to come up with innovations to compliment Federal Government funding and compete favourably with their counterparts globally.

Tinubu said government alone cannot adequately fund education and called on well to do individuals to support education, so that the children of poor Nigerians could afford tertiary education..

“Let’s bear in mind that the demands for funding public education are quite enormous and the Federal government alone cannot do it all, conscious strategies must be employed to galvanise private sector participation and sponsorship of research and development activities”, he added.

While commending the University of Maiduguri for it’s contributions to research and development of the society, the President said there is need for Nigerian tertiary institutions to engage in cotton-age research and empower students with the necessary skills that would advance the growth and development of the nation, challenging the academics and researchers to deploy their technical capabilities to solve multitude of problems bedeviling the county. .

President Tinubu said “what is given premium nowadays is the persuit of financial reward and rank status, the time is ripe for the Nigerian academia to return to the days when major breakthrough in science, innovation and creativity, and the search to expand the frontiers of knowledge were paramount “.

He also urged the Academic Staff Union of the Universities (ASUU), other unions in the universities to always employ dialogue with Federal Government to avoid strike action..

Also, the Borno state Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum said the state government under his leadership is committed to supporting the university in ensuring that its students contribute to the growth of the society.

Zulum expressed appreciation to the university for conferring a well-deserved honour on the Vice President,, stressing that the honorary doctorate degree is a reflection of Sen. Shettima’s dedication to the development of the nation.

Prof Zulum Commended the university for its unwavering commitment to shaping and equipping the students as part of their contribution to national development.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, University of Maiduguri, Professor Aliyu Shugaba said the Convocation is coming at a post insurgency period with 33,429 students graduating from four academic sessions.

Noting the current challenges bedeviling the university, the Vice Chancellor appealed for more support for tertiary institutions across the country.

Speaking on behalf of awardees, former Registrar of the institution, Alhaji Dahiru Bobbo, thanked the school’s Senate and management for finding them worthy of such an honour, saying it will deeply spur them in their endeavours, just as they will continue to hold the University of Maiduguri in high esteem.

Other dignitaries present at the convocation ceremony included the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Garbai El-Kanemi; Governors Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State; Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, and Deputy Governor of Borno State, Umar Usman Kadafur.

Others are Senator Ali Ndume; APC Deputy National Chairman, Alh. Bukar Dalori; Director General of FRCN, Mohammed Bulama; Executive Director, Projects, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Engr. Ibrahim Abba Umar; Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan; former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd), ministers, members of the House of Representatives, including Engr. Ahmed Satome and members of the Borno State Executive Council, among others