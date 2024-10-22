FG begins review of compensation rates for crops, economic trees

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa has revealed that the Federal Government is on the verge of introducing revised compensation rates for individuals affected during land acquisitions for public projects, noting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to critical land reforms towards effective land administration in the country.

Dangiwa who spoke at the 2024 National Technical Development Forum on Land Administration focusing on the Review of Compensation Rates on Crops and Economic Trees for Project-Affected Persons in Nigeria, Monday, noted that a review of the current compensation rates has become important for the purpose of ensuring project-affected individuals get fair value for their sacrifice.

He underscored the critical value of crops and economic trees such as cocoa, palm, kola nut, mango, and cashew trees, among others, stating that they are not just sources of income, but multi-generational assets that represent years, even decades, of labor and hope.

“These trees are also tied to cultural and social identities. When displaced or destroyed in the course of land acquisition for public projects, the loss can be devastating, not only financially but emotionally. That is why it is essential to ensure that compensation rates reflect the true value of these assets, considering both their immediate and long-term economic importance,” he said.

Explaining further, he said the review is a priority of the current administration and a central focus of effective land administration.

“The Land Use Act of 1978 stipulates that the government has the right to acquire land for public purposes. But it also provides the framework for fair compensation when public land acquisition affects livelihoods. However, the reality on the ground often reflects delays, disputes, and inadequate compensation that fails to account for the true value of agricultural investments” he stated

The Minister also said that the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, believed that adequate compensation for crops and economic trees is not just a legal obligation; but a moral one.

He emphasised the importance of an effective land administration system, considering its importance for agriculture, industry, housing and urban development and its pivotal place as a lifeline for millions of Nigerians, pointing out that what the country has lacked for decades is effective land administration, and not a lack of land.

“It is important to note that as a country, we are blessed with vast land covering about 923,769 square kilometers. We do not have a shortage of land. What we lack is effective administration and management of this massive resource that providence has bestowed on us. And until we can do so, we may not be able to unlock its potential and to develop at the pace that we need to” he stated

Dangiwa, further noted that, Nigeria, unfortunately, for decades has been battling with issues such as security of land tenor, title and legal rights of possession, frictions in land transactions, coexistence of different categories of land rights (Native Rights, Customary Rights of Occupancy, and Statutory Rights of Occupancy…

He explained thet the Land Use Act was intended to harmonize these laws, which it’s implementation has been inconsistent, largely due to the absence of comprehensive guidelines. This, he said has left gaps in the uniform application of the Act, which ‘we are now determined to address’

While acknowledging the efforts of the National Technical Development Forum on Land Administration since its establishment in 2006, he stressed that a lack of political will to implement the great ideas and solutions of the past has rendered its efforts of no significant impact on Nigerians.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, we are committed to making a meaningful difference in land administration. To achieve this, we are bringing a new sense of urgency, political commitment, and determination. Fortunately, we now have a president who not only possesses the political will but also the determination to see these solutions implemented” Dsngiwa remarked

In a statement signed by Salisu Badamasi Haiba. Director, Information and Public Relations, the Minister also disclosed that he was pleased, coming on board to

reviewed the NTDF’s Terms of Reference and see that they align closely with the goals of Renewed Hope Agenda for streamlining land administration.

” There is still a lot more that the NTDF can do to achieve its objectives, starting with aiming to achieve a 70% score in its delivery of the aims and objectives of its founders.

Also speaking, Senior Social Development Assistant, World Bank Group, Dr Michael Ilesanmi noted that the Forum and the new direction it is taking is a key step in strengthening Nigeria’s capacity for environmental and social management, as well as the processes for land acquisition, resettlement and compensation.

The Chairman of the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON), ESV Asiwaju Dosu Fatokun, hailed the commitment of the Minister and his team in driving the reforms, especially towards ensuring fair compensation for project-affected individuals and increased access to land for Developmental projects.

Director of the Department of Lands and Housing Development at the Ministry, ESV Collins Alabi expressed his excitement at the momentum with which the current land reforms are taking place, noting that the revision of the compensation rates is an integral component of the overall reforms being driven by the ministry

He thanked the minister for the support and innovation accorded the department since coming on board, noting that the next few months and years will unveil the fruits of all that has been done in recent time.