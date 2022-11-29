FG approves 14-day paternity leave for civil servants

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The Federal Government has approved 14-day paternity leave for serving male officers whose spouse delivers a baby.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, in a circular said the leave would take effect from November 25, 2022.

She said the leave was in line with the provisions of the Public Service Rules, 2021 Edition.

“Government has also approved Paternity Leave for serving male officers whose spouse delivers a baby. The period of the leave shall be fourteen working days. The leave shall not be more than once in two years, and for a maximum of four children.

“Where the family of a male officer adopts a child under four months old, the officer will similarly enjoy Paternity Leave for a period of fourteen working days,” the circular read.

Yemi-Esan also said request for such leave must be accompanied by the Expected Date of Delivery’s (EDD) report of the officer’s wife or evidence of approval of the adoption of the child by the relevant government bodies.

