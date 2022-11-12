FG amends charge against Nnamdi Kanu

Victory Orimemi

The Federal Government (FG) has filed an amended seven-count terrorism charge against the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The amended charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015, which was entered before the Federal High Court in Abuja, contained all allegations against the IPOB leader that were earlier sustained by the trial court.

FG specifically alleged that Kanu who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS) in Abuja, had in a broadcast issued a deadly threat that anyone who flouted IPOB’s sit-at-home order in the South-East region, should write his or her will (meaning the person is considered a dead person).

Furthermore, the FG alleged that the separatist leader had on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021, made broadcasts that were received and heard in Nigeria, inciting members of the public to target and kill Nigerian security personnel and their family members, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 1 (2) (h) of the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act, 2013.

Also, authorities alleged that Kanu directed IPOB members to manufacture bombs.

Kanu had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Already, trial Justice Binta Nyako has scheduled next Monday for both Kanu’s team of lawyers led by Mike Ozekhome (SAN), and the prosecution counsel to address the court on the way forward in the matter

Oba of Lagos confers chieftaincy title on Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Ridwan Akiolu has conferred a chieftaincy title on the Speaker of Lagos state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa for his selfless service to the state.

Oba Akiolu conferred the Baasofin of Lagos title on the Speaker and his wife as Yeye Baasofin of Lagos, on Friday, a day which coincide with his 50th birthday anniversary at the Iga Idunganran Palace in Lagos.

Speaking at the conferment ceremony, Oba Akiolu urged the Speaker to accord special status to Lagos State.

Apart from serving as a home to all, Oba Akiolu stated, Lagos feeds countless number of people on a daily basis.

Reacting to the new title, Obasa said the honour is an encouragement for more selfless service to the people of the state.