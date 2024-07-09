FG advocates for better support from the UN system

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

The Federal Government has advocated for better support from the United Nations System in the country for it to maximize its membership of the body.

The Honourable Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu made this advocacy during a courtesy call on him by the Deputy Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Ms. Fatou Haidara and her team.

Bagudu noted that Nigeria has undertaken bold and courageous reforms in the country but noted sadly that the UN System had not responded fast enough to assist the country in responding to the challenges being faced in instituting the reforms.

The Minister issued a clarion call for the UN System to increase its level of interventions in the African region as it was observed in the Non-aligned Summit held in Uganda recently that the UN System had weakened since it does not respond quickly enough to maintain expectations.

While appreciating the efforts of the former head of UNIDO, he advised the UN System to streamline its activities to avoid duplication of activities in Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

The Deputy Director General of UNIDO who doubles as the Managing Director of the Directorate of Global Partnerships and External Relations Ms. Fatou Haidara said Africa lacked behind in the development of industrial parks as a result of inadequate financial investments and poor implementation of the plan. She however appealed for the financial commitment of Nigeria in the payment of its counterpart funds to the organization.

UNIDO ITPO Nigeria was established in 2015, with the mandate to engage with the Nigerian government, relevant private sector operators, Small and Medium enterprises (SMEs) and the Economic Committee of West African States (ECOWAS) region in sustainable development through the promotion of technologically–based investments in collaboration with the ITPO network worldwide.

UNIDO is a specialized agency of the United Nations with a unique mandate to promote industrial development. It also provides support to its 172 member states through four mandated functions: technical cooperation; action-oriented research and policy advisory services; normative standards related activities; and fostering partnerships for knowledge and technology transfer.