Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

FG Addresses Concerns On Benin- Ekpoma- Auchi Okpella-Okene- Lokoja Road

News
373
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

. Gives a marching order to contractors  to justify funds released  to them or risk termination  of their  contracts

 

 

The Federal Government  has issued a marching  order to all the contractors handling the Benin- Ekpoma- Auchi- Okpella- Okene- Lokoja road to immediately commence accelerated  work on the rehabilitation of the road or face termination  of their contracts.

 

This directive was handed over to the contractors by the Hon. Minister of Works,  His Excellency, Sen. Engr. Nweze David Umahi CON during  his inspection  visit  to the various  project sites in Edo State on 9th March 2024..

 

The Hon. Minister  who disclosed  that the Federal  Government  under the Renewed Hope administration of His Excellency, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR had released  funds to the contractors handling  the  federal projects, warned that  contractors who fail to fully mobilize and commence  immediate  accelerated rehabilitation  works on the projects would have their  contracts  terminated and such contractors blacklisted.

 

Speaking  after a meeting  with the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency . Goodwin Obaseki, the Minister described  as unacceptable  the delay of the  contractors in fully  mobilizing  to site and effectively commencing  rehabilitation  work despite Mr. President’s prompt release of funds to them for the projects.

 

On the recent protest  along the Jattu axis of the  Benin- Auchi highway  by the residents  of the area,which  disrupted  vehicular  movements, the Hon. Minister said that his meeting  with the Governor  was to brainstorm  on the drastic  measures  to tackle the issues affecting the progress of work in the area.”  I have had a very serious  meeting  with the Governor here. We are concerned about what is happening between  Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi- Okpella and the axis of Kogi State. That is what we have been brainstorming on. I have worked  with him throughout  last night to direct that the road should be unblocked, and if you see  the grievances of those people  you will not blame them  so much, because  people  are dying, trucks are falling.”

 

On his part, the Governor  thanked  the Hon. Minister of Works for his deep sense  of  commitment to the development  of road infrastructure in Nigeria.  He assured of the unwavering  support  of his administration  to the concrete  technology initiative introduced by the Renewed Hope administration, which  he said was the best model  for the  road infrastructure  along the  East West  and indeed parts of the country.

 

 

“First, let me thank  my brother and very good friend, the Honourable Minister of Works, who you know  is an engineer  par excellence, for the concern he has shown. Same time last year when I cried  for help ahead of the rainy reason,  we didn’t  get this kind of response. ” He harped on the need to remove encumbrances to the construction  of enduring  road infrastructure in Nigeria.

 

“We shall not continue  to use expensive  asphalt  to do our roads. We should use  sustainable  local materials; we produce  cement  and steel, there is no reason  why we can not begin  to move towards utilizing more concrete  in building  our roads for sustainability so that our roads can last longer.’

 

The Hon. Minister  who also inspected the Lokoja – Benin Road Dualization Projects, section IV: Benin – Ehor road in Edo State handled by RCC Nig. Ltd; the section III: Ehor – Auchi in Edo State handled by Dantata & Sawoe Nig. Ltd; and the section II: Auchi – Okene in Edo/Kogi States handled by Mothercat Nig. Ltd tasked them on the best standard and timely  delivery  of the  projects.

 

He further  moved to the spot where the residents  were blocking  vehicular  movements and addressed them on the efforts  of  Mr. President  in improving the condition  of roads  in the State.” Mr. President has directed  me to go round the entire 36 States and brief him on the state of the  roads. No contractor  is being  owed a kobo from Warri down to Kogi State. We are readdressing  the situation here, you will see action from Monday”

Continue Reading
Editor 18423 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Uzodimma appreciates the role of Women in Nation building,…

Plateau: Residents decry rising illegal mining activities

GLO celebrates IWD, unveils Sheglows

Enugu gov’t launches campaign on climate change, commences…

1 of 1,434