Few deserted roads on the ongoing nationwide protest in Abuja

Photo Gallery
The ever busy Ahmadu Bello way deserted along federal Secretariat in Abuja yesterday.
Stranded commuters trekking back home from the federal secretariat in Abuja yesterday .

Empty Ahmadu Bello way in Abuja yesterday  Photos : ANAYO OPARA.

 

 

