FERMA partners FHA on infrastructure development, inaugurates project delivery team

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has commended a strategic partnership proposal from the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) aimed at improving housing projects by providing accessible and motorable roads.

The Managing Director of FERMA Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi, who spoke during a courtesy visit by the Managing Director of Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, to the Agency’s Headquarters in Abuja, said the collaboration was in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises the importance of both housing and road infrastructure.

Agbasi stressed the critical role of road infrastructure in the success of housing schemes, saying, “housing and road infrastructure are vital components of the Renewed Hope Agenda, and since the roads leading to these projects are Federal roads, FERMA will ensure they are motorable.

According to Agbasi, a team will be constituted to assess the scope of works, and we will incorporate it into the 2025 budget appropriation while seeking alternative funding sources,”

He further emphasized the potential for FERMA to leverage the partnership to develop the Agency’s land, expressing optimism for a long-term relationship that will enhance service delivery for all Nigerians.

Speaking also, Oyetunde Ojo, Managing Director of FHA, explained that the partnership is key to fulfilling President Tinubu’s agenda of providing affordable housing.

He appealed to FERMA to prioritize the rehabilitation of roads leading to key FHA estates, especially those in Gwarimpa and Lugbe in Abuja, as well as FESTAC in Lagos.

“Accessible roads are critical for the success of housing projects, and FERMA’s support will enable FHA to focus on delivering affordable housing to Nigerians, including FERMA staff, who will be among the beneficiaries,” Ojo remarked.

Ojo also commended FERMA on some well maintained roads in Ekiti State and Estates in Gwarimpa FCT and Kano States respectively.

In a similar development, Engr. Agbasi inaugurated the FERMA Integrated Project Delivery Team (FIPDT), a strategic initiative designed to address the challenges of funding infrastructure projects through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).

The newly formed team will focus on commercializing FERMA’s idle physical assets, implementing a contract concession strategy, and diversifying income streams to ensure effective asset management.

Agbasi highlighted the importance of the initiative, stating, “The Federal Government’s limited capacity to fully fund infrastructure projects has made PPPs an essential solution. By leveraging this approach, FERMA can bridge funding gaps, generate new revenue streams, and ensure the efficient delivery of critical infrastructure.”

The ten-member team, coordinated by Mr. Nyihemba Luper Daniel, includes representatives from various disciplines, among which are Mr. Akwu Okolo from the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC). They will be responsible for driving the success of FERMA’s Maintain-Operate-Transfer (MOT) PPP program, positioning the Agency for long-term sustainability.

In a statement signed by Maryam Sanusi, Director (Information/PR) Both the partnership with FHA and the inauguration of the FIPDT are expected to significantly enhance FERMA’s capacity to deliver on its mandate, ensuring that Nigerians benefit from well-maintained roads and affordable housing, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.