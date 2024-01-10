Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Femi Otedola donates N1bn to boost security in Lagos

News
12
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

As part of his philanthropic gesture, the Executive Chairman of Geregu Power PLC, Femi Otedola has donated N1 billion to the Lagos State  Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

 

The donation to the Fund was meant to upscale the security architecture in the State.

 

The billionaire made the donation when he visited the Lagos state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, January 10, with a cheque of 1 billion naira.

 

This was announced by Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Jubril Gawat on his official X page.

 

He posted pictures of the presented with the caption: “Governor of Lagos state, Mr @jidesanwoolu today received the cheque of 1 Billion Naira Donation by a patriotic citizen and an ambassador of Lagos State, Mr Femi Otedola @realFemiOtedola to the Lagos State State Security Trust Fund.

 

“The presentation was made by his daughter, Ms Tolani Otedola @shestolani today at the Lagos House, Marina. Otedola has been a consistent donor to the fund.”

Continue Reading
Editor 16860 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

FG, states implementing grand plot against Igbo, Bianca…

Umahi Inaugurates 3 Committees To Fast- Track Implementation…

Fubara promises completion of Rivers-Imo link road

Lagos empowers 11,885 vulnerable within 4 years

1 of 1,356