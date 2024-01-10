Femi Otedola donates N1bn to boost security in Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As part of his philanthropic gesture, the Executive Chairman of Geregu Power PLC, Femi Otedola has donated N1 billion to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

The donation to the Fund was meant to upscale the security architecture in the State.

The billionaire made the donation when he visited the Lagos state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, January 10, with a cheque of 1 billion naira.

This was announced by Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Jubril Gawat on his official X page.

He posted pictures of the presented with the caption: “Governor of Lagos state, Mr @jidesanwoolu today received the cheque of 1 Billion Naira Donation by a patriotic citizen and an ambassador of Lagos State, Mr Femi Otedola @realFemiOtedola to the Lagos State State Security Trust Fund.

“The presentation was made by his daughter, Ms Tolani Otedola @shestolani today at the Lagos House, Marina. Otedola has been a consistent donor to the fund.”