Femi Osibona, Developer of 360 Degrees Towers dies as 25-storey building collapses in Lagos

Real Estate Developer, Femi Osibona dies as building collapses in Lagos.

One of Nigeria’s celebrated developers, Mr. Femi Osibona, has reportedly died in the rubble of a 21-storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi, Lagos Monday trapping workers on the site.

Osibona, the MD of Four Score, was the brain behind 360 Degrees Towers in Ikoyi.

He was reportedly on a visit to the site of the building in the afternoon when it collapsed.

It was gathered that the collapsed structure on Gerard Road was under construction.

It is unclear how many persons were trapped under the rubble, but Daily Champion learned that a few construction workers have been rescued and taken to the hospital.