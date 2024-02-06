Female Genital Mutilation: Survivors should speak up

As the world marks International Day for Female Genital Mutilation(FGM), survivors all over the nation have been encouraged to speak out to end the harmful practice

Even though In the last 30 years, the prevalence of the practice has decreased by half in some parts of Nigeria.

However, the Global media campaigns and frontline ending FGM, white Truck empowerment initiative believe that the shift to the dedicated and committed frontline activist and direct support of Female genital mutilation has reduced and will be eradicated.

The project coordinator, Barr Taiye Edah of White Truck Empowerment Initiative also reiterated that as a front-line activist communities by communities, villages by villages with evidence-based campaigns, the rise among Nigerian girls aged 0–14 and Nigeria which accounts for the third highest number of women and girls who have undergone FGM worldwide will be reduced and eventually eradicated.

As International day is being celebrated today, the 6th of February, 2024 globally, every survivor’s voice is needed for a call to action and will contribute to the global movement and the campaigns of the frontline activists to end these harmful practices.