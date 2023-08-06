Female energy sector leaders say women can solve Nigeria’s energy trilemma

.Calls on industry players to provide opportunities for women through education

ARINZE NWAFOR

A panel of female leaders in the energy sector have said women can find solutions to Nigeria’s energy trilemma, break glass ceilings, and be the future in the Sciences, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in Nigeria.

The women’s leadership programme panel comprises five women and one man, and they assessed the opportunities women have in renewable energy, the threats they face in the energy sector and the need to invest in the young girl-child.

The panelists highlighted that women have more opportunities in renewable energy because it is more accessible than working on Deep Water Assets.

They encouraged industry players to provide opportunities for women through education.

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Nigeria Council hosted the panel which deliberated on ‘African Energy Market: Leveraging Female Development Opportunities on Tuesday.’

The panelists include Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, the Chief Secretary and Sustainability Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and The Group Executive Director of Rainoil Limited, Mrs. Godrey Ogbechie

Also on the panel were Evi Rachel Ifekwe, the Executive Director of People and Country Services, Total Energies E&P Nigeria Limited, Debo Fagbami, the CEO of Xenergi Limited and Grace Orife, CEO of Adelaar Energy.

Dr Ibiola Amao, the Principal Consultant at Lonadek Global, moderated the panel.

In response to Amao’s inquiry on risks women face in STEM and their place in renewable energy, Orife said there is a need for more women engineers to be role models.

“We encourage more women (engineers) to come out and help more people, especially young women,” Orife said.

Fagbami said women have more opportunities in renewable energy when compared with other traditional energy sectors.

Ogbechie identified the threats women in the energy sector tend to face, including the likelihood that the woman engineer may be taken less seriously, especially in leadership and management roles.

Ogbechie recounted her experience with business partners who had asked her to reach out to her husband to set up meetings, without regarding that she also started the (Rainoil) company with him.

I don’t believe there is anything that a man can do that I cannot do. I go there, set my mind and do it,” Ogbechie said.

Ogbechie also said the traditional education system with a fixed mindset on how to study STEM is a threat to young girls.

“It is a challenge where the students study the most sought-after disciplines on one hand, and on the other, they have a free hand to choose and end up not choosing STEM disciplines because they had no guidance,” Ogbechie said.

Ogbechie pointed out the current work structure as a threat to women getting the opportunity to learn the needed skills in STEM and the energy business.

Eyesan advocated the need to go beyond STEM and start providing the most basic forms of education that most people cannot get yet.

She said it is important to take education to the grassroots and make the people productive and in turn, help them live more sustainable lives.

Eyesan said the rural areas need power above all else, as it helps solve the most basic energy needs for women in those areas.

“Statistics say that women are the great household consumers of energy, whether in the urban or rural areas,” she stated.

“Who goes to fetch the firewood? Is it the men? No, it is the women. Who does the cooking? It is the women. Who goes to the farm and does everything? It is the women,” she continued.

“Whereas if we had energy, we would save the time which these women spend doing this menial work, and they will become more productive,” Eyesan said.

When asked about the process of girl development, Ifekwe said the energy industry needs to invest in young women and prepare them for the future.

She cited the work done at the Institute of Petroleum and Energy Studies (IPES), where Total Energies have put more than 500 graduates in the petroleum industry.

Ifekwe pointed out that it is the time for women, as female students are increasingly becoming the future, and more of them in energy studies are graduating valedictorian from the IPES in recent years.

“The future belongs to the young people, and it is our job to support them,” Ifekwe said.

On how women can make a difference in the face of the energy trilemma, Fagbami advocated Nigerian industry players selling Liquefied Natural Gas stocks to European countries affected by the war in Ukraine.

He also advocated making space for renewable energy in STEM studies, while Orife encouraged women in the industry to collaborate more.

Ogbechie and Eyesan called on the Nigerian government to “cross the bridge” and make gas bids more available to women in the industry.

Further, Ifekwe encouraged women engineers to “be bold” and seek opportunities in the government’s gas utilisation scheme.