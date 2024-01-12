Female banker kills self in Lagos

A female marketing employee of a bank in Ikorodu, Lagos State, has committed suicide.

The deceased, 32-year-old Amarachi Ugochukwu, was said to have drunk an insecticide. the incident happened on Monday within the premises of the bank.

Ugochukwu had around 1pm made her way into the restroom, where she drank the insecticide, unknown to her colleagues.

Other members of staff had started looking for her when the phone she left on her table kept ringing and she was not around to pick the calls.

A police source confirmed to our correspondent that Ugochukwu was later found dead inside the toilet with the bottle of insecticide and her suicide note.

In the suicide note made available to our correspondent, the lady blamed hard economy for her decision to end her life, saying nothing was working well for her.

“Nothing is working in my life. My figures are low. My brain is clogged up. The economy is getting harder. My decisions are wrong. My mind is messed up. The future doesn’t seem bright at all. I see extreme hardship. I can’t bear the pain anymore,” she wrote in the suicide note.

Ugochukwu apologised to her parents and other members of her family in the suicide note.

“I’m sorry mum, I’m sorry dad, I’m sorry Nene, Okwe, Toto, Nazor, Chuchu, Ifunanya,” she added.

She concluded by writing, “Dear Lord, have mercy on me!”

It was gathered that the manager of the bank had reported the incident to the police.

The bank manager had reportedly told the police that Ugochukwu locked herself up in the toilet to commit suicide, and she was found dead when the door was forced open.

Our correspondent gathered that a medical doctor examined Ugochukwu and confirmed her dead.

“The corpse was removed by the police and deposited at Ikorodu General Hospital for autopsy. The police in Lagos are investigating the incident,” the source added.

Contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, did not pick several calls made to his phone, neither did he reply a text sent to him.