Feel free to serve in Borno, Borno is a home away from home -DG NYSC

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Director General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed called on corp members deployed to Borno state to feel free, to serve in the state, as Borno is one of the safest states in the country, describing Borno as ” home away from home”.

Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed speaking in an interview short after the swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 Batch C Stream 1 NYSC Orientation Course at the temporary NYSC camp Maiduguri on Tuesday said “We don’t have any regrets about returning the orientation course to Maidugri.”.

He said “Feel free to serve in Borno, Borno is one of the safest states in the country, Borno is a home away from home. Reception for corp members in Borno is exceptional, once you are posted to Borno, you should be free I am happy to see my corp members.”

“When we returned to the orientation course here there was apprehension from parents and relations but when their children told them what the Government did for them, which was different from what they had been hearing they were happy. Nobody relocated, they were all happy with the hospitality of Borno,” he added.

The DG further said, “Since we returned the 2023 orientation camp to Borno I wanted to come but I couldn’t and thank God today I am here, I have seen the temporary orientation camp is more than a temporary one, the accommodations and other facilities are good, and the security arrangements are perfect”.

Earlier while declaring open the orientation course, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state urged the corp members to feel free, as the state is safe, urging them to settle down and work diligently for the people of the state..

Represented by the state Head of Service (HOS), Barrister Mallam Fannami said “You are our future and leaders of tomorrow, it is our responsibility to support you. As part of our token, I have provided 100 bags of 50kg of rice, 100 bags of 10kg of beans, 15 Jerry cans of vegetable oil and 10 bulls for you”.

He said, “Today our schools, hospitals, and government organizations are functioning because of you, the corp members . You should feel free I assure you we are with you, and we will continue to support you”.

Also, the chairman of Borno State NYSC Board, Alhaji Musa Bulama commended the corp members for being law-abiding and urged them to be good ambassadors of their states, local government areas, the institutions they graduated from and the NYSC.

He said “The Borno state Governor Prof Babagana Zulum has done a lot for the NYSC and youth development in the state. During the commencement of the orientation course a few weeks ago, the Governor had given palliatives to the corp members “.

In his welcome address, the State Coordinator of the NYSC, Akhajii Adamu Jiya said “A total of 824 corp members, comprising 489 males and 335 females were deployed to the state for the Batch C Stream,1 orientation course, and are expected to be exposed to the cultures and traditions of the people of Borno state and also trained in various skills.

