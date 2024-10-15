Federal Ministry of Power delivers opening address at Nigeria Energy Leadership Summit

As Nigeria Energy 2024 Exhibition & Conference opens with record-breaking numbers

Key stakeholders including the Federal Ministry of Power and local and international financiers in the energy industry gathered at the Nigeria Energy Leadership Summit to discuss pathways to achieve sustainable energy security in Nigeria. The summit which forms a key part of the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference 2024 holds from October 15th to 17th, 2024 at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

Giving the ministerial opening address at the conference, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Honourable Minister of Power, acknowledged the role of strategic collaboration in addressing the sector’s challenges. He said, “We cannot achieve our energy expansion goals or ensure stability in the power sector through government funding alone. Therefore, we must foster an environment that attracts foreign investments and encourages private partnerships. Creating opportunities for the private sector, with a focus on ensuring returns on investment, is essential.

“The content of Nigeria Energy summit last year played a major role in what we achieved in the last 12 months. I’m looking forward to the same at the end of these three days panel and I believe together we can light the way to a brighter and more prosperous Nigeria,” he concluded.

Themed “Breaking Barriers in the New Energy Era: Clean, Reliable, and Sustainable,” the summit focuses on collaborative efforts to address the challenges and opportunities in Nigeria and West Africa’s energy sector.

Representing the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwolu, the Honourable Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral, Biodun Ogunleye, while giving the inaugural address, said, “I extend gratitude to Informa Markets for bringing this summit especially at a time when energy is at the core of global transformation. The theme of this summit speaks to what we are witnessing on how we generate, distribute and produce energy. This transformation goes beyond new technology. It is also about ensuring every Nigerian has access to reliable power, a critical component of industrial growth, entrepreneurship, and quality of life.”

The conference featured several impactful sessions, including the keynote address “Blueprints for the Future: Gazetting Nigeria’s Energy Vision,” which set the tone for strategic discussions. A high-profile conversation with Generation Companies (GenCos), on “Sustainable Power Generation: Balancing Profitability and Environmental Impact,” which explored ways to align business goals with sustainability. Another keynote, “Public-Private Partnerships: Driving the Energy Transition in Africa,” highlighted the crucial role of collaborative efforts in advancing the continent’s energy agenda. A high-level panel, “Empowering Nigeria’s Power Sector: A Year After the Fifth Alteration Bill No. 33,” provided insights into the evolving dynamics of the National Grid System and the implications of the New Electricity Act 2023.

Ade Yesufu, Exhibition Director for Nigeria Energy, highlighted the vision behind the conference: “The Nigeria Energy Conference has grown significantly over the years, expanding from a single hall to five. In recent years, our focus has shifted toward renewable energy and energy efficiency. Our vision is to shape the future of energy not only in Nigeria but across West Africa. The conference continues to serve as a platform for promoting dialogue on policy frameworks, attracting investments, addressing technological and infrastructural challenges, and fostering collaboration to secure our energy future.”

Other key attendees at the summit included Kona Nkanza, VP Investments Africa Finance Corporation; Akinwole Omoboriowo II, Chairman & CEO, Genesis Energy; Engr. Abdullahi Kassim, Executive Director Generation, Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited; Owen Omogiafo, President/Group CEO Transcorp Plc; and Mr Dele Obutu, Chairman Eko Electricity Distribution Company.

Organised by Informa Markets, the event aims to bring together over 6,500 participants, including industry leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators to promote West Africa’s clean energy transition while focusing on sustainable power generation, innovation, investment, and energy access. The conference will continue with more discussions, presentations, and networking opportunities that aim to generate actionable outcomes for the regions energy sector.

Supporting the exhibition and conference are leading global players in the energy, power and infrastructure industry such as SkipperSeil Limited, a global leader in power and infrastructure, as the main sponsor, with Genesis Energy and Tetracore Energy as Gold conference sponsors, and Eauxwell as Silver Conference Sponsor. Himel and Innovate Uk joined as Digital Sponsor and Supporting Partner respectively.

Nigeria Energy is a key platform gathering contractors, developers, investors, project owners and utilities to meet and develop reliable power solutions for the country’s peak energy demand and pave the way for decentralisation.