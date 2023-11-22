Federal Lawmaker Hon Igariwey, attributes dwindling Defence/Security budgets, to nation’s myriads of security challenges

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

The Federal Lawmaker representing Afikpo and Edda Federal Constituency Ebonyi State in the House of Representative Abuja Hon Iduma Igariwey, has reiterated that the management of myriad defence and security challenges in the country have taken a toll on both Federal and State budgets.

Hon Igariwey made the submissions while delivering a Paper on the topic “Effective Defence Budgeting and National Security in a Lean Economy”, at 2-Day Retreat for Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Defence, held at the National Defence College Abuja.

He reiterated that despite the dwindling National Economy, the management of myriad defence and security challenges in the country, has continued to take a toll on Federal and State Governments’ budgets.

The Retreat with the theme, “Role of the National Assembly in Effective Defence Budgeting and National Security in a Lean Economy”

Chief Igariwey who is the Vice-Chairman House Committee on Appropriation, said that the organisation of the 2-day retreat for members of the House Committee on Defence, clearly demonstrates the excellent and cordial relationship that exists between the National Assembly (NASS), and the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that it oversights.

He recommended that to achieve effective defence budgeting under such lean economy, requires that governments at all levels become very inventive, ingenious and prudent in resource allocation and utilisation in order to achieve expected outcomes.

” for Nigeria to have a more professionally responsive Armed forces with the capacity and ability to face our security challenges, other alternative sources of funding other than the usual annual budgetary allocation must be deviced”

Igariwey restated that the National Assembly plays significant role in the entire budgetary process in two fundamental ways namely appropriation role and oversight.

​The Federal Lawmaker posited that human beings rather than the state, have become the reverent objects of security resulting in the evolution of such concepts as human security.

“In Nigeria, the transformation and expansion within the sector have come with implications for defence and security budget, and particularly for military expenditure”

“More fundamentally, the defence budget at all times is dependent on what is found in the national treasury at any given time”

Igariwey opined, “​the transmutation of armed conflicts from inter-state to intra-state dimensions, since the end of the Cold War, has led to the refocusing and management of National Security”

“It is therefore, gratifying that the National Defence College is committed in galvanizing efforts to find sustainable solutions to this challenges”

“For Nigeria, the collapse of oil prices at the international market, induced by the pandemic, plunged the Nigerian economy into its worst economic recession since the 1980s, impacting on the capacity of governments at all levels to allocate adequate resources to the defence and security sector”

“The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic created global socio-economic shocks, which more than doubled fiscal deficits, further creating development constraints across the world.

“For instance, the total budgetary allocation to the sector in 2018 was N576.4 billion, constituting 11.30% of the budget”

“In 2019, it was N590 billion (12.10%) of the budget; 2020 N899.9billion (13.40%), 2021 N994.1billion (11.9%), and N1.2 trillion, 12.80% in 2022 respectively.

In attendance during the retreat included the Commandant of the National Defence College (NDC), Abuja, Rear Admiral OM Olotu, and other Management of the College .