Federal High Court renews order restraining Obaseki, others from planned impeachment of Edo Deputy Gov

A Federal High Court, Abuja, hearing the case brought by the Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu has renewed its earlier order restraining the defendants in the suit- the Governor, Assembly Speaker and Chief Judge of Edo State- from taking any step in relation to the planned impeachment of the plaintiff.

Phillip Shaibu is the Deputy Governor of Edo State.

Present in court when the order was renewed were the lawyers for the second, third, fourth, and fifth defendants.

The Attorney General of Edo State, Oluwole Uzzi, Esq who was present in person, announced the appearance of the Chief Judge of Edo State, the fifth defendant.

When the case was called, counsel for the second defendant, the DSS, informed the court that they had yet to file their process to show cause.

While counsel for the other defendants present had already filed their processes, with the exception of the first defendant, the Inspector General of Police, who from Thursday’s proceedings had yet to enter an appearance.

In the circumstances, the court adjourned the matter to the 22nd of August, 2023 for hearing, directing the 2nd defendant to file the necessary process and for the registrar of the court to issue and serve hearing notice on the first defendant.

The judge ordered that parties should continue to maintain the status quo ante bellum.

Recall that in suit FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023 between Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu v. Inspector General of Police & 4 others, Justice A.R Muhammed of the Federal High Court on the 3rd of August 2023 gave an order restraining the parties from taking steps towards impeaching the plaintiff in his capacity as Deputy Governor of Edo State.

