Federal High Court 2022 Annual Vacation to begin on July 25 – CJ

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, Wednesday in Abuja, announced the commencement of the yearly vacation of the court starting from July 25.

The vacation is pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (b) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedures) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

He announced that the Vacation will commence from Monday, the 25th day of July, 2022 to Friday, the 16th day of September, 2022.

A statement by the Assistant Director of Information for the Court, Mrs Catherine

Oby Christopher quoted the Chief Judge that the vacation is in order for the Judges of the court to enjoy their rest and to prepare for the challenges of the New Legal Year.

The statement indicated that the Court shall resume in all Judicial Divisions on Monday, the 19th of September, 2022.

It reads in part “During the vacation, only the Core Judicial Divisions (Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt) will as usual remain functional for the Litigating public to approach Division nearest to them.

“It is crucial to stress that during the vacation, only cases of extreme urgency such as Arrest of Ships) and Fundamental Rights Enforcement are to be entertained”.

The statement indicated that the Abuja division shall have Vacation Justices Ahmed. Ramat Mohammed Emeka Nwite and Nkeonye Evelyn Maha as vacation Judges.

Lagos division will have Justices D. E. Osiagor, I.N. Oweibo, A. Aluko and T.G. Ringim to sit during vacation while Port Harcourt division is to have Justices P. M. Ayua, A. T. Mohammed S.I. Mark as vacation Judges.

The Chief Judge wished his fellow brother Judges a wonderful vacation.

