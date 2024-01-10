Federal Agric. Ministry absolves staff, agencies of palliatives sharing saga.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Worried by the increasing spate of public pressure and fears of attack by members of the public over alleged hoarding and sectional distribution of palliatives provided to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has said that its staff or agencies are involved in sharing rice and other palliative items.

The ministry was compelled to react after members of the public allegedly flooded its public space and offices with inquiries and demands for their own share of the palliatives.

In a statement signed by the Director of Information, Dr. Joel O. Oruche, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS) said it’s attention has been drawn to allegations making the rounds that the Ministry deliberately delayed the distribution of rice palliative across the 36 states of the federation..

The statement reads in part: “The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is not distributing any palliative.

“The issue under reference concerns constituency projects budgeted for under the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation and domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

” It is common knowledge that funds for National Assembly constituency projects are domiciled in the relevant ministry for purposes of implementation.

“The implementation process for the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation is ongoing.

“Constituency projects in this instance cover a range of needs of the constituents including staple grains and some agricultural infrastructure as determined by respective members of the National Assembly.”

Recall that during the Covid-19, angry members of the public broke into several warehouses, government and private stores, carting away several food items an other palliative products.