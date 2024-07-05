Fed govt warns residents living in coastal areas of Anambra to be wary of impending flood disaster

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Federal government of Nigeria has warned residents living in the coastal areas of Anambra state to be wary of impending predicted flood disaster this year.

The Director Genral of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Zubaida Umar who handed out the warning on Thursday said that the Federal government is committed towards ensuring that the impact of predicted flood incident for 2024 is mitigated with proper measures in place.

She recalled that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) had through Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) and Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) respectively provided forecasts on floods and other hydro meteorological hazards in Nigeria in the course of the 2024 rainy season.

Umar added, “The forecasts by NIMET and NIHSA are adopted by NEMA and SEMA , Anambra state to design disaster risk communication strategies for downscaling of the early warning messages to communities at risk.

“This explains why the Federal Government through NEMA decided to flag off the downscaling of early warning alerts to the grassroots to avert the impacts of floods and associated hazards in Anambra and other states of the country in 2024.

According to the NEMA DG, NEMA looks forward to continuos support and coperation, especially through the Anambra SEMA.

While noting that the continuation of the engagements on disaster risk reduction and providing relief support to the most vulnerable in Anambra State, she hailed the decision of the state Governor, Chukwuma Soludo led government to grant special attention to disaster risk reduction and sustainable development in the state, saying,

“The rapid transformation of Anambra state across all indices of human development in the past year is no doubt worthy of commendation and emulation by others.”

She also revealed that twenty seven holding centers have been created in the state to accommodate and provide for persons that may be displaced, expressing hope that the new NEMA DG will lend a helping hand in the time of need.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Chief Paul Odenigbo said that ten local government Areas which include, Anambra East, Anambra West, Ayamelum, Awka North, Ekwusigo, Ihiala, Ogbaru, Idemili South, Onitsha North, Onitsha South are prone to flood disasters in the state.

He urged those living at river banks and streams to relocate to higher grounds as soon as they notice significant rise in the water level.

Responding, Governor Chukwuma Soludo who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim thanked the federal government and NEMA for the various interventions and assistance to the state during flood outbreaks and other emergencies.

While expressing hope that they will do more for the state, the Governor intimated the NEMA Boss of the various efforts already put in place to control flood disaster in the state including proper channeling of water ways, sensitization of the people on the need to be environment friendly, as well as numerous other environmental interventions.