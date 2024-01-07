Fed. Agric ministry to partner Jigawa, others on dry season farming.

From Cyril Mbah Abuja.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has disclosed that the second phase of the dry/wet season farming intervention would commence this month nationwide wide to enhance food production.

The minister made this known during a courtesy visit by the Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Mallam Umar Namadi in Abuja last weekend.

Director of Information and Media of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security said in a statement that the visit signified the strong partnership between Jigawa State and the ministry in the collective effort to ensure food security and development of agriculture in Nigeria.

During the visit, Sen. Abubakar expressed appreciation to the Governor of Jigawa State for the remarkable successes of the state in the preparation of farmlands and distribution of agricultural inputs in the ongoing wheat Dry Season Farming under the NAGS-AP programme.

He recalled that on November 25th, 2023, the governor, accompanied by the Emir of Hadejia and other dignitaries warmly received some Management Staff of the Ministry at the official flag-off of the 2023/2024 Dry Season Farming at the Kadume farm cluster in Hadejia.

Sen. Kyari also extended his profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his unwavering support in the quest for food security in the country, adding that the Ministry is focused on ramping up massive production of staple crops using technology and mechanization to achieve the goal.

The Minister pointed out that, “It is imperative for us to tackle some of the challenges observed and ensure that the obstacles do not impede our agricultural development agenda,” and added that “The challenges include reported cases of round-tripping in connivance with agro-dealers and poor validation of farmers’ data in parts of the participating states” noting that the case of Jigawa State was remarkably different.

Speaking further, he stated that the Ministry was fully committed to addressing the issues and will equally implement stringent measures in the forthcoming Dry/Wet season farming for rice, maize and cassava to ensure transparent distribution to genuine farmers.

He therefore urged all stakeholders in the agriculture sector to overcome the challenges and ensure successful intervention despite the time constraints.

Also speaking, the Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, recalled that the present administration upon assumption of office, felt the need to engage champions to drive the Food Security Agenda.

He praised the Jigawa governor for being a true champion in the agricultural sector.

Sen. Abduallahi said the ministry would recommend the critical success factors in Jigawa State participation in the wheat programme as a model for other states to follow.

In his remarks, the Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Mallam Umar Namadi, commended the Ministry for all the support and confidence reposed in Jigawa State.

He said his visit was a home – coming, stating, “I am here on behalf of the people and farmers of Jigawa State”.

The Governor thanked the Federal Government for giving Jigawa State the largest share of hectares for wheat production during the Dry Season Farming under the NAGS-AP programme and said in total, the state already has nearly 50,000 hectares of wheat under cultivation.

He assured that Jigawa State will continue to cooperate with the Ministry to achieve food security in the country, pointing out that presently, Jigawa State was updating its farmers register and by the time the rice dry season farming commences, there would be a complete data base of rice farmers for the government to use in distribution of farm inputs.