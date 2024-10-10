FEC Approves Sept 16 As National Symbols Enlightenment Day In Nigeria.

The federal Executive Council of Nigeria (FEC) has given a nod to a number of proposals presented to it that seek to entrench values orientation processes for a better Nigeria that all Nigerians will be proud of.

Popular among them was the approval of September 16 of every year as National Symbols Enlightenment Day beginning from next year, 2025. Also, adoption of the third stanza of the New National Anthem as national prayer during public events in Nigeria.

Similarly, the first stanza of the anthem is approved to be rendered at all official functions, while all three stanzas will be reserved for special occasions such as Independence Day, Democracy Day, Inauguration of the National Assembly, Children’s Day, Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Workers Day.

The Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Onilu, said this during a press briefing/stakeholders meeting, as part of the nationwide sensitization on National Values, Charter and National Anthem at the Akwa Ibom State Directorate of NOA, Federal Secretariat, Uyo.

Onilu, who was represented at the meeting by the director of orientation and behaviour modification, Madam Tessy Nnalue, noted that the Agency had achieved remarkable milestones in its bid to re-engineer the focus of its campaigns nationwide, within the last few weeks.

“As you may be aware, we have been advocating for a fundamental approach to value orientation and attitudinal change campaigns. whereas slogans are good for the ear, it does not entrench these values in our hearts.

“The act that established the Agency makes it clear what our mandate is, including communicating government policies, programmes and activities; mobilizing support for them and processing feedback to the government on these policies. It also mandates us to promote democracy as the best model of government and promote values that will ensure peace, orderliness and moral conduct. Over the years, especially in the last one year, we have pursued these mandates with extra vigour.

“In collaboration with our parent ministry, the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, the Agency submitted for the consideration of the Federal Executive Council some proposals seeking to entrench our value orientation processes. Many of them deal with young-age indoctrination, providing the template for the evaluation of the Real Nigerian character. All of the memoranda were approved by the Federal Executive Council”, he noted.

According to him, such achievements include restoration of the dignity and standardisation of national Symbols such as the National Flag, Anthem, Pledge and the Coat of Arms.

“The Unveiling of the National Values Charter. The Federal Executive Council also approved the mandatory inclusion of the charter as part of the curriculum of schools at both the basic and post-basic schools. This new syllabus will comprise of key topics.

“it also approved the teaching of the national values charter to be made a mandatory component of pre-resumption retreat for the federal Executive council members, the National Assembly members, the judiciary and other government appointees.

The Federal Executive Council also approved the mandatory inclusion of the charter as part of the curriculum of schools at both the basic and post-basic levels. This new syllabus will comprise key topics.

Mallam Onilu informed that the Agency by law has been mandated to communicate government policies, Programmes and activities and that has compelled him to adopt new methodologies in the fulfilment of the mandate.

“The communication world is evolving daily and it is no more the same way we could reach our people in the 90s and 2000s than we can reach them now. young people consume less text, they like videos and audio. In fact, about 70% of our population is within the age range of 1 to 35 years.

He said a strategic publication, ‘The Explainer Newsletter’, aimed at disseminating accurate and meaningful information about government policies has been introduced, published every Friday and serves as a hub for government-related information.

For Social Behavioural Change Communication (SBCC) Materials: Flyers, handbills, posters, and leaflets are also used to inform and elicit behavioural change among citizens, often translated into various languages and dialects.

The State Director Mkpouto Mkpouto laden with the responsibility of reading the long text of the press conference entitled “A guide for State Directors during press conferences on the ongoing nationwide program of the agency,” dismissed misgiving that NOA’s campaign may likely end up in a trash basket like former agencies, saying that they are well funded to sustain their program.

He announced that the enlarge stakeholders meeting will hold this weekend in Uyo to further sensitize the people on their social responsibilities