FEC approves N580.5m for armoured vehicles to fight drug war

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC)has approved N580.5 million for the procurement of four armoured vehicles to fight dangerous and illicit drugs by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami made this known to State House correspondents at the end of the Council’s meeting which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said: “Today, a memo was presented by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, that is the Federal Ministry of Justice, which was relating to a parastatal under the supervision of the office of the Attorney General; the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“The purpose of the memo was to seek approval of the council for the award of contract for the supply of four customised armoured security vehicles of 14 seater model for the NDLEA.

‘ ‘ The contract sum is N580, 500, 000 only inclusive of 7.5 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) with a delivery period of 16 weeks.”

The Minister said the decision to procure the armoured vehicles was taken to encourage and safeguard the lives of NDLEA personnel who have been working very hard with impressive results being recorded.

“It is common knowledge that recent the NDLEA has been repositioned and arising from the support both in terms of our capacity building, hardware and associated things.

” They have been recording an extraordinary or unprecedented success. Recently they seized about 1.8 tons of cocaine having a market value of about N194 billion.

“So, with all these successes recorded, it is only logical that the criminals and their syndicate are now devising means inclusive of attacks on NDLEA personnel.

”It is with that in mind that the memo was presented for the procurement of such vehicles for the NDLEA and the council approved,” he said.

According to him, between January and July 2022 the NDLEA arrested 18,940 suspects with 2,904 convictions.

Also,the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N27 billion for the rehabilitation of a 27km road linking Ondo and Edo States.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, revealed this to State House correspondents at the end of the Council’s meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said: “The Minister of Works and Housing presented a memo for the approval of the award of contract for the rehabilitation of the Iduani-Otuwo road which links Ondo and Edo States.

”The contract is for the sum of N27, 233, 577, 000 billion and it has a completion period of 27 months.”

Also addressing the correspondents on the outcome of the FEC meeting, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo disclosed that the Council gave approval for the second phase of the National Sugar Master Plan, which started in 2012.

He said the council approved the commencement of the 2nd phase from 2023-2033 for another period of ten years.

“In 2012, the 1st phase of the sugar master plan was approved, lasting for 10 years until 2022.

”Today the council approved the extension from 2023-2033 and the whole idea is for the development of the sugar industry, aimed at self-sufficiency in sugar production,” he stated.

According to Adebayo, the plan has several policy measures and fiscal incentives to stimulate demand and attract private sector investment in the sugar industry.

He added that four major investors participated in the 1st phase of the plan, creating 15, 000 jobs in the process with about 200 hectares of land acquired by them for the production of sugarcane to boost local production of sugar.

On his part, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, also told the correspondents that the Council approved the building of a retaining wall for a salt project in Ebonyi.

According to the minister, the wall is to help protect the washing away of the salt, which occurs naturally.

He said the salt if fully tapped, could save the country millions of dollars from importation of the commodity.

The minister added that the commodity could also be exported to earn more revenue for the country.

Adegbite added that the proposed wall would be 27 kilometres long and about 2.9 meters high and would be funded directly from the presidency, adding that the project would be achieved in six months.

