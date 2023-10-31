FEC approves N2.1trn supplementary budget for urgent national issues

.Don’t come to FEC meeting unless invited, Tinubu warns

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday approved N2,176,791,286,033 supplementary budget to fund urgent national issues including N605 billion for national defence and security.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Bagudu, made this known while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of FEC meeting in Abuja.

” The council considered a request for supplementary appropriation which is a second for 2023.

” And graciously approved the sum of N2,176,791,286,033, as supplementary budget and this supplementary budget is to fund urgent issues including N605 billion for national defence and security.

” This is to sustain the gains made in security and to accelerate and these are funds that are needed by the security agencies before the year runs out. ”

Bagudu also said that FEC approved N300 billion for the repair of Eko and Third Mainland bridges as well as construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of many roads nationwide before the return of the rainy season.

Similarly, he said council approved N200 billion for the provision of seed, agricultural input, supplies and agricultural implements and infrastructure to support expansion of production.

” Equally the sum of N210 billion is provided for the payment of wage Awards. In negotiation with the Nigeria Labour Congress.

” The federal government Federal agreed to pay N35,000 each to about 1.5 million employees of the federal government for September , October, November and December.

” And that amounts to about N210 billion which has been approved and also N400 billion as Cash Transfer payments.”

He recalled that the federal government has secured 800 million dollars loan from the World Bank to pay cash transfers of N25,000 to 15 million households.

According to him, the 800 million dollars is for October and November.

” The President graciously approved that an additional month should be funded by the federal government and that is what this N100 billion is for.

” Equally, N100 billion has been provided for the Federal Capital Territory in order to support them in urgent and immediate capital expenditure works that can enhance the infrastructure in the city. ”

” Also, N18 billion was provided for the Independent National Electoral Commission to support them in the conducting the Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states elections.”

The minister stated that N5.5 billion was also provided for the funding of the takeover of the student loans board and N8 billion for the take-off grant of new ministries.

” Equally the sum of N200billion was provided as capital supplementation to deal with urgent requests that have been made to President Bola Tinubu from various parts of the country.”

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu on Monday warned government officials and family members against attending the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting without invitation.

Tinubu issued the warning before the commencement of FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“Last week, I noticed people sneaking in and out of this council. People had access to this place when they should not. That is not acceptable.

“I will announce to you here, people who are supposed to be here.

“Hadiza Usman, Special Adviser on Policy Coordination, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Principal Private Secretary and Damilotun Aderemi, Private Secretary.

“These are the people who are granted the exception to be here when we are conducting the business of the nation. Unless I sent for you, don’t come.”

The president directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Folashade Yemi-Esan, to take note of his directive.

“Unless they are your staff that are included, no one should have access to the FEC meeting, except I have announced their names to you.

“Let me also say that the planning of an event about the government must be well articulated and followed accurately,” he said.

Tinubu, however, expressed absolute confidence in the integrity of his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila

“There are a lot of stories going around about what is happening. I’ve told everyone in this country that I can make mistakes.

“I have had to hear them out and correct them. Perfection is that of God Almighty. I have absolute confidence in the integrity of my Chief of Staff.

“All the campaign of calumny and insinuation should stop.”