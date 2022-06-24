FEC approves funds for the revised estimated total cost for the rehabilitation of Yola-Hong-Mubi Road In Adamawa, Yobe States

BY AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the rehabilitation of the Yola-Hong-Mubi Road in Adamawa State, as well as the reimbursement of funds expended for the construction of Federal roads by the Yobe State Government.

The council approved the revised estimated total cost for N29,826,449,000.00 thereby revising the initial contract from the original N21,841,578,000.00 to N51,668,027,000.00, and an additional period of Twenty four (24) months for completion of the Yola – Hong – Mubi road in Adamawa State.

In a similar development, Yobe State Government undertook the construction of five (5) Federal Roads: Rehabilitation/Construction of Kaliyari-Bayamari-Geidam, 109km road, Rehabilitation/Construction of Gashua-Yusufari 31km Road, Rehabilitation/Construction of Damaturu – Buni – Magza 77km Road, Rehabilitation/Construction of Nguru – Machina 57km road and Rehabilitation/Construction of Katarko Bridges (4 spans Bridge) to the tune of N20,942,211,672.25 being expenditure incurred for the rehabilitation of the five (5) projects. The Federal Executive Council, however, approved the total Sum of N18,663,843,119.39 following a thorough review and issuance of a certificate of no objection by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

The Yola-Hong-Mubi road connects Yola, the capital and administrative center of Adamawa State to Mubi town, enabling the movement of people and goods. Similarly, the roads constructed in Yobe state will go a long way to better the lives of the affected communities.

Recall that on Wednesday, the Federal Executive council had approved the award of contract for the rehabilitation of Kashimbila – Takum – Chanchanji road in Taraba state. These approvals are all aimed at facilitating the reconstruction of infrastructure in the North East areas of the country that were impacted by the Boko haram insurgency, and giving Nigerians a better lease of life.