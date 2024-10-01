Fearless October: Kano Police Nab NPFM Members

By Ozumi Abdul

Five members of the Nigeria Patriotic Front Movement (NPFM) including its National Chairman, Comrade Abdulmajid Yakubu Daudu, have been arrested by the police in Kano State.

A statement issued by the NPFM Secretariat and signed by Comrade Al Amin said the activists were arrested and detained after honouring an invitation by the state police commissioner, CP Salman Dogo Garba, for a meeting at 2 pm on Monday.

According to the statement: “Following their arrest, the activists were taken from Kano Police Headquarters to the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) in Abuja. Their transfer to Abuja reportedly followed a directive from the Office of the NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

“Apart from Comrade Abdulmajid, others suspected to have been arrested are Barrister Yusha’u Sani Yankuzo, Barrister Amina Bello, Comrade Sani NaRogo, Comrade Anas, and Comrade Abdullahi.

“The security personnel have seized the mobile phones of the activists.

“The circumstances of their detention and the nature of the meeting remain unclear, prompting concerns about the rights of political activists in Nigeria and the implications of such police actions.”

“Before their arrest, on Sunday, 29 September 2024, Comrade Abdulmajid and his colleagues addressed a press conference in Kano, declaring the commencement of a nationwide National Survival Day protest on October 1, 2024.

“The central concerns regarding the protest are the cost of living crisis and the endemic bad governance in the country.

“Among the demands raised by Comrade Abdulmajid are fuel pump price overpricing; food inflation; high cost of governance at the top; grand corruption; persistent insecurity; Re-nationalisation of the NNPC(L) and electricity distribution services (DISCOs), among others.

It was gathered that efforts to get the Force spokesperson, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, and the Kano Command spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna, for comments, were unsuccessful as he did not answer his phone calls or respond to text messages sent to their mobile phones.