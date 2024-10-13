Fearless Energy Drink Wins ‘Outstanding Energy Drink of the Year 2024’ Award

…Blazes the Trail in its Market Segment

Fearless Energy Drink, Nigeria’s leading energy drink brand from the stable of Rite Foods Limited, has clinched the coveted “Outstanding Energy Drink of the Year 2024” Award at the recent Marketing Edge Awards held at Sheraton Balmoral, Lagos.

Fearless Energy Drink with the Fearless Classic and Fearless Red Berry variants emerged as the winner in its category, after a thorough rating and evaluation of the highly saturated energy drink market, where the brand made entrant in 2017 with the first-ever packaged polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle packaging that has been the standard for competitors.

The recognition stems from the brand’s unique flavour, originality, and numerous contributions to the industry in talent promotion, human development, and sustainability initiatives that have significantly impacted human and national development.

Extolling the brand for the win, Mr. John Ajayi, the organiser, and publisher of Marketing Edge Magazine affirmed that the Fearless Energy Drink brand has truly demonstrated its market leadership in all ramifications, surpassing its competitors through sponsorship of effective strategic initiatives. He stated that the feat was also due to the brand’s distinctiveness, innovation, and the positive energy it offers.

While receiving the award, Olaniyi Aderuku, the Brand Manager of Fearless Energy Drink, expressed gratitude to Marketing Edge for the acknowledgment of the brand as the number one in its category, a position that has earned it numerous accolades and has also defined the market standard.

He said, “Fearless Energy Drink will continually strive for taste superiority, excellence, and innovation in providing exceptional experience to its consumers, adding that the laurel attests to its strong commitment to consumer connection and satisfaction.”

According to him, “Our Fearless Energy Drink with its tagline ‘Embrace The Thrill’ offers its consumers the unquenchable desire to make a difference in their endeavours, with the positive energy it provides, through credible platforms that resonate with its values of courage, leadership, and the willpower to succeed”

The Fearless Energy Drink brand has garnered so many awards that validate its profile, including Media Consortium Awards 2024: “Energy Drink Brand of the Year”; Brand Exchange Awards 2024: “Best Value for Money”; the “Most Outstanding Energy Drink in Consumer Engagement” in 2023; Best Value for Money – Energy Drinks Brand 2023; and the “Most Outstanding Energy Drink Brand of the Year” in 2021, among other laurels.