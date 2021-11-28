Fearless Energy Drink Market Leadership Validated at Brandcom 2021 Awards, Wins Brand of the Year

The market leadership position of Fearless energy drink has been validated with the laurel of the “Most Outstanding Energy Drink Brand of the Year” at the 2021 Brandcom Award which placed the premium brand ahead of others in its category.

The Fearless energy drink which made entrant into the Nigerian market in 2017 with the Classic and Red Berry product variants blazed the trail in its segment with the first-ever packaged polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle packaging and has been the standard for the industry.

It was adjudged as the leading brand because of its inventiveness and numerous contributions to the industry, as well as talent promotion, ideapreneurship, and societal development.

The Brandcom Awards was organized by Brand Communicator Magazine, a foremost brand, and marketing magazine, where brands, agencies, and notable individuals in the brands and marketing industry were recognized for going the extra mile in making an impact in the industry. It was held at D’ Podium International Event Center, Lagos, on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Eulogizing the brand for its feat, the organizer and Publisher of Brand Communicator, Joshua Ajayi, said the Fearless energy drink brand truly deserves the award because of its leading position in its segment through sponsorship of laudable initiatives that have impacted the citizenry.

He added that the award was bestowed on the brand after a painstaking evaluation of the energy drink category and was pinpointed as the number one in terms of uniqueness, innovation, satisfaction, and the positive energy it offers.

In her remark, the Brand Manager of Rite Foods, Boluwatife Adedugbe, avowed that the award attests to the high quality of the Fearless Classic and Fearless Red Berry brands which are produced with state-of-the-art infrastructure and up-to-the-minute technology in a world-class factory.

She commended the convener of the Brandcom Award for the recognition accorded the Fearless energy drink brand after a thorough assessment of its leading market status.

According to Adedugbe, the brand will continuously connect with its consumers spread across the country through credible platforms that resonate with its values of positive energy, courage, leadership, and can-do spirit.

The Fearless energy drink had embarked on initiatives that have helped in promoting Nigeria’s entertainment industry through sponsorship, thereby adding aiding talent discovery and fulfilment of musical careers by young artistes.

The brand demonstrated this through the sponsorship of this year’s Felabration, in commemoration of the late Afrobeat Legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti at the famous Afrika Shrine in Lagos.

It was a one-week event that saw Nigerian artistes perform electrifyingly, with the highlight, being the presentation of the Fearless posthumous award to the musical icon for his distinctiveness, creativity, African ideology, and intentional music excellence that made the nation and Africa proud during his lifetime.

It also powered the Max Live Musical Concert organized by Max FM 102.3, with the theme “Music Experience” and the slogan “Party of all Parties,” for young talented artistes. who, after wonderful performances, eulogized the quality brand for advancing their course of becoming superstars in the future.

Undoubtedly, the narrative of the Fearless brand as a market leader in the energy drink segment is no longer news, as its large market share and consumer preference speak for itself.