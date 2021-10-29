Fear Grips Royal Father’s in Imo following recent attack 

Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Palpable tension and apprehension has gripped the traditional institution in Imo State following the attack and gruesome murder of two traditional rulers at the Njaba local Government Headquarters Nnenasa recently

The monarchs, investigation showed that most of them now avoid public functions and as such retreated to their domains probably for fear of the much dreaded unknown gun men

It was discovered that consequently, the traditional rulers shelved all their traditional and cultural engagements

Also it was discovered that once bubbling boisterous palaces of the monarchs have since become scanty of visitors who hithato throunged the royal palaces seeking one favour or the other

Already, the state Government has reportedly directed the monarchs to lie low and put on hold all social events as fear has equally enveloped all

However, following this ugly development, all appointees and traditional rulers now disguise themselves in public places and functions without usual office parraphenerial