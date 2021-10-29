Champion Newspapers Limited
Fear Grips Royal Father’s in Imo following recent attack 

By Editor
Victor  Duruamaku  Owerri

Palpable tension and apprehension has gripped the traditional institution in Imo State following the attack and gruesome murder of two traditional rulers at the Njaba local Government Headquarters Nnenasa  recently
The monarchs, investigation  showed that most of them now  avoid public functions and as such retreated to their domains probably for fear of the much dreaded unknown  gun men
It was discovered that consequently, the traditional rulers shelved all their traditional and cultural engagements
Also it was discovered that once bubbling boisterous palaces of the monarchs have since become scanty of visitors who hithato throunged the royal  palaces seeking  one favour or the other
Already, the state Government has reportedly directed the monarchs to lie low  and put on hold all social events as fear has equally enveloped  all
However, following this ugly development, all appointees and traditional rulers now disguise themselves in public places and functions without usual office  parraphenerial
