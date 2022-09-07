FCTA warns landlords against allowing containers and shanties in their neighborhood

Favour Ishember , Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA had in strong terms, warned property owners against alloweing containers and shanties in front or attached to their fence.

Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, stated this while removing illegal structures in Kubwa and Dutse in Abuja.

Complaining bitterly on building under extreme high tension transmission wires, the demolition lord says , “t is hazardous to their health, dangerous incase of accident”.

Adding that, it is unacceptable and beautiful neighborhood are littered with shanties, containers and barchers.

In his words: “We came to Dutse and Kubwa to remove shanties and barchars. It is really worrisome that you see very beautiful neighborhood and you just found barchers, shanties, containers on the streets and the FCTA is really worried about this, we want to warn residents not to encourage illegality on their fence and gates, it harbours criminals.

“We want to task residents to discourage this, the first containers that comes up ensure they remove it so that we have beautiful environment and not have safe haven for criminals.

“Let us ensure the streets are free. We will keep coming to remove the barchers and shanties. And if they refuse to stop we will serve them abatement notice and take them to court. It is unacceptable that you have already rented your house and you are not satisfied and start renting the front of your house for barchers, containers and shanties”.

On building on high tension wire, “It unspeakable, it is extremely high tension transmission now, you just go under you build beer parlour, build whatever, the radiation alone is hazardous to your health, the risk factor alone, should there be any accident is frightening, because it is death outright. We have block industries, restaurant, game center, etc all under high tension wire. He lamented.

“People who don’t know will think we are wicked but one-day they will thank us because we are saving their lives”.