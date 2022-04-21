Champion Newspapers Limited
FCTA vowed to enforce orders until environmental sanity is restored in the Territory

By Editor
…engages Abuja Chiefs over Illegal expansion of local communities
Favour Ishember, Abuja
Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has  vowed that it will not abate on enforcement of orders,  until environmental sanity was restore to all parts of the territory.
Specifically, the Administration said it is determined to routing out all the illegalities, having warned local Chiefs who illegally sell land, as well as those buying and developing such land to desist from doing so.
Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah who disclosed this, during an interactive meeting with Traditional and other Community leaders from over 10 villages, said  it was engaging traditional leaders of various Chiefdoms within the Territory to stop the illegal expansion of local communities without government approval.
Adding that the renewed massive demolition of illegal structures in some of the communities along the Airport road, specifically zamani village, was because, some residents were embarking on illegal expansion of the areas by selling land without government’s approval.
decrying the rate at which  some  communities on that road axis were expanding, with local Chiefs still selling land illegally to people to build without government’s approval, Attah said such practices will only  amount to a collosal waste of resources, and is  tragic to economic growth.
He however, reiterated that the houses of the  indigenous people located within the approved areas won’t be demolished, stressing that all the structures on the illegal expansion would be pulled down.
The Senior Special Assistant  explained that the essence of holding meetings with traditional and Community leaders of the affected places, was to ensure that ensure proper sensitization, as well as  galvanize support.
Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Community Relation, Ishaku  Yamawo, called on the various Community leaders to desist from all negative activities that will attract punitive measures from government.
Yamawo  also assured the leaders that indigenous people’s  houses would not be affected in the demolition exercise.
According to him, the administration was working on modalities of providing more  basic amenities in the communities, but needs the cooperation of the residents.
